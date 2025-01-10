To The Members of W. H. Brady & Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of W. H. Brady & Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the standalone statement of profitand loss (including other comprehensive income)and standalone statement of cash flows, standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accountingpolicies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its standalone profit, standalone total comprehensive income, its standalone cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing under section responsibilitiesunder those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities 143(10)oftheAct.Our for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that wehavefulfilledourotherethical responsibilities the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there were no key audit matters to be communicated in our report for the year under audit.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, includingtheIndianAccounting specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes Standards(IndAS) maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventinganddetectingfraudsandotherirregularities;selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to no realistic The Companys Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to continue as a

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactionsand events in a manner that fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143

(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of the Act; section 164

(2) f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Reportin "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197

(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 50 to the standalone financial statements;

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

i. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and ProtectionFund by the Company.

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person

(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 ( e) as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has not declared nor proposed or paid any dividend during the year and therefore compliance under section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year. Further audit trail feature has been operating effectively throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For J. G. Verma & Co., Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 111381W Arun G. Verma Partner Membership No: 031898 UDIN: 24031898BKEIBF8418 Place: Mumbai Date: 23rd May 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of W H Brady & Company Limited of even date) To the best of our information and accordingtotheexplanationsprovided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Property,PlantandEquipmenthavebeenphysicallyverifiedby the management at reasonable intervals having regards to size of the Company and nature of activitiesand no material discrepancies were noticed (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the documents, provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings where the Company is the lessee (otherthantheproperties and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanationsgiven to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and in our opinion physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such

(b) During the year the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii) According to the information and explanation provided to us in respect of investments, loans and advances in the nature of loans, providing any guaranteed or security, we have to report that: (a) In our opinion, the investments made by the Company in companies, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, or provided any guarantee or security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3 (iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) TheCompanyhasnotgrantedanyloanstopromoters,relatedpartiesas defined in clause 76 of section 2 of the Act and accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made, guarantees and Securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi) As informed by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the Companys activities and hence reporting Order is not applicable.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositingwith appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues which were outstanding as on 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax or cess as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except stated below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 49.52 (*) Asst. Year 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals)

(*) The above demand is reduced to Rs. 2.08 lakhs on rectification. unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income viii) Therewerenotransactionsrelating during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans taken were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, funds raised on short term basis not been used during the year for long term purpose by the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible optionally hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. debentures(fullyorpartlyor xi) (a) To the best of your knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in the form of ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Rule (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transaction with related parties financial statementasrequiredbytheapplicableaccountingstandard. partytransaction

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued by the Internal Auditors to the Company for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non cash transaction with its Directors or person connected with its Directors as per the provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that existing at the date Companyisnotcapableofmeetingitsliabilities of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will anyguaranteenoranyassurancethat allliabilities get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to information and explanations given to us, provisions of Section 135 (1) of the Act towards Corporate Responsibility is not applicable to the Company, therefore clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For J. G. Verma & Co., Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 111381W Arun G. Verma Partner Membership No: 031898 UDIN: 24031898BKEIBF8418 Place: Mumbai Date: 23rd May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of W H Brady & Company Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the

Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of W H Brady & Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financialcontrols were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and preparation of reliablefinancialinformation, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the ontrols withCompanysinternalfinancial reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A Companys internal financial controls with referencetostandalonefinancialstatements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactionsand dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection dispositionof unauthorizedacquisition,use,or the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalonefinancialstatements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.