Summary

W H Brady & Company Ltd was incorporated on June 2nd, 1913. The company is part of Brady group, which has business interests in building management and maintenance services, people and business services. The company is engaged primarily in manufacturing and marketing of material handling equipments, textile machinery and stores. They trade mechanical lifting equipment, high precision textile machinery and auxiliaries, metals, and specialized transportation equipment. It offers state of the art systems and solutions for the Aviation & Highways Sectors in association with leading Global Technology Companies.The company through their subsidiary, Brady & Morris Engineering Co Ltd, involves in the manufacture of material handling equipment and specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners; and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipment and services. During the year 2000-01, the company entered into new areas of Trading. During the year 2005-06, the company signed agreements with Leading European Majors in Aviation Support Services for catering to the growing demands of Indian Aviation Industry.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into new business opportunities in Aviation Support Services and equipments. Also, they signed agreements with several international companies in the Aviation Sector. During the year 2007-08, they received major orders for Aviation Support Services Division the company.

Read More