W H Brady & Co Ltd Share Price

909.5
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open909.5
  • Day's High909.5
  • 52 Wk High1,325
  • Prev. Close911.05
  • Day's Low909
  • 52 Wk Low 403.15
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E60.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value190.79
  • EPS15.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)231.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
W H Brady & Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

909.5

Prev. Close

911.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

909.5

Day's Low

909

52 Week's High

1,325

52 Week's Low

403.15

Book Value

190.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

231.92

P/E

60.33

EPS

15.1

Divi. Yield

0

W H Brady & Co Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

W H Brady & Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

W H Brady & Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.75%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 26.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

W H Brady & Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.55

2.55

2.55

2.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.48

37.43

35.92

33.27

Net Worth

44.03

39.98

38.47

35.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.11

33.07

20.27

22.54

yoy growth (%)

-39.19

63.12

-10.04

12.54

Raw materials

-7.24

-16.76

-8.21

-10.33

As % of sales

36.01

50.67

40.53

45.84

Employee costs

-3.19

-3.21

-2.61

-2.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.54

3.76

3.43

4.04

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.15

-0.82

-0.91

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.56

-0.7

-0.89

Working capital

0.1

4.49

-3.08

1.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.19

63.12

-10.04

12.54

Op profit growth

-30.43

-0.82

-10.05

-1.27

EBIT growth

-35.03

-8.18

-9.62

6.83

Net profit growth

-35.02

17.36

-13.49

7.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

89.48

74.39

59.2

52.46

66.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.48

74.39

59.2

52.46

66.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.53

1.69

1.51

1.08

1.48

View Annually Results

W H Brady & Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT W H Brady & Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pavan G Morarka

Non Executive Director

Vaibhav P Morarka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chitralekha Hiremath

Non Executive Director

Cyrus Vachha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushmeeta Bafna

Independent Director

Ravindra Joshi

Non Executive Director

Pinaki Misra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by W H Brady & Co Ltd

Summary

W H Brady & Company Ltd was incorporated on June 2nd, 1913. The company is part of Brady group, which has business interests in building management and maintenance services, people and business services. The company is engaged primarily in manufacturing and marketing of material handling equipments, textile machinery and stores. They trade mechanical lifting equipment, high precision textile machinery and auxiliaries, metals, and specialized transportation equipment. It offers state of the art systems and solutions for the Aviation & Highways Sectors in association with leading Global Technology Companies.The company through their subsidiary, Brady & Morris Engineering Co Ltd, involves in the manufacture of material handling equipment and specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners; and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipment and services. During the year 2000-01, the company entered into new areas of Trading. During the year 2005-06, the company signed agreements with Leading European Majors in Aviation Support Services for catering to the growing demands of Indian Aviation Industry.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into new business opportunities in Aviation Support Services and equipments. Also, they signed agreements with several international companies in the Aviation Sector. During the year 2007-08, they received major orders for Aviation Support Services Division the company.
Company FAQs

What is the W H Brady & Co Ltd share price today?

The W H Brady & Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹909.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of W H Brady & Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of W H Brady & Co Ltd is ₹231.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of W H Brady & Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of W H Brady & Co Ltd is 60.33 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of W H Brady & Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a W H Brady & Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of W H Brady & Co Ltd is ₹403.15 and ₹1325 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of W H Brady & Co Ltd?

W H Brady & Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.85%, 3 Years at 70.29%, 1 Year at 69.09%, 6 Month at 42.51%, 3 Month at 1.82% and 1 Month at 1.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of W H Brady & Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of W H Brady & Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.76 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 26.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR W H Brady & Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

