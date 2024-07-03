SectorTrading
Open₹909.5
Prev. Close₹911.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹909.5
Day's Low₹909
52 Week's High₹1,325
52 Week's Low₹403.15
Book Value₹190.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)231.92
P/E60.33
EPS15.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.55
2.55
2.55
2.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.48
37.43
35.92
33.27
Net Worth
44.03
39.98
38.47
35.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.11
33.07
20.27
22.54
yoy growth (%)
-39.19
63.12
-10.04
12.54
Raw materials
-7.24
-16.76
-8.21
-10.33
As % of sales
36.01
50.67
40.53
45.84
Employee costs
-3.19
-3.21
-2.61
-2.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.54
3.76
3.43
4.04
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.15
-0.82
-0.91
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.56
-0.7
-0.89
Working capital
0.1
4.49
-3.08
1.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.19
63.12
-10.04
12.54
Op profit growth
-30.43
-0.82
-10.05
-1.27
EBIT growth
-35.03
-8.18
-9.62
6.83
Net profit growth
-35.02
17.36
-13.49
7.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
89.48
74.39
59.2
52.46
66.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.48
74.39
59.2
52.46
66.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.53
1.69
1.51
1.08
1.48
Chairman & Managing Director
Pavan G Morarka
Non Executive Director
Vaibhav P Morarka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chitralekha Hiremath
Non Executive Director
Cyrus Vachha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushmeeta Bafna
Independent Director
Ravindra Joshi
Non Executive Director
Pinaki Misra
Reports by W H Brady & Co Ltd
Summary
W H Brady & Company Ltd was incorporated on June 2nd, 1913. The company is part of Brady group, which has business interests in building management and maintenance services, people and business services. The company is engaged primarily in manufacturing and marketing of material handling equipments, textile machinery and stores. They trade mechanical lifting equipment, high precision textile machinery and auxiliaries, metals, and specialized transportation equipment. It offers state of the art systems and solutions for the Aviation & Highways Sectors in association with leading Global Technology Companies.The company through their subsidiary, Brady & Morris Engineering Co Ltd, involves in the manufacture of material handling equipment and specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners; and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipment and services. During the year 2000-01, the company entered into new areas of Trading. During the year 2005-06, the company signed agreements with Leading European Majors in Aviation Support Services for catering to the growing demands of Indian Aviation Industry.During the year 2006-07, the company entered into new business opportunities in Aviation Support Services and equipments. Also, they signed agreements with several international companies in the Aviation Sector. During the year 2007-08, they received major orders for Aviation Support Services Division the company.
The W H Brady & Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹909.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of W H Brady & Co Ltd is ₹231.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of W H Brady & Co Ltd is 60.33 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a W H Brady & Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of W H Brady & Co Ltd is ₹403.15 and ₹1325 as of 06 Jan ‘25
W H Brady & Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.85%, 3 Years at 70.29%, 1 Year at 69.09%, 6 Month at 42.51%, 3 Month at 1.82% and 1 Month at 1.06%.
