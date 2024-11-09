|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. November 09, 2024 inter-alia, considered following matters: 1. Financial Results: Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The Board discussed and approved the payment of conversion charges of lease hold land to free hold land (class 2 to class 1) of Brady House Heritage Building situated at Fort, Mumbai to the Collector as and when it is demanded. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 10 2024 through Audio Visual means to consider the following agenda: 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2) To discuss and consider the Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 5 Crores to Rs. 10 Crores and recommend to the shareholders for their approval. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. We are in receipt of your email dated February 17, 2024 on the captioned subject. We state that we have submitted the Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 14, 2024 alongwith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 vide our Letter dated February 14, 2024. We confirm that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.45 p.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. The Company has uploaded the Outcome on BSE Listing Centre on February 14, 2024 at 1:17 p.m. from the Companys Computer. The conclusion time of the Board Meeting as per the Companys computer was 1:15 p.m. There was a technical error due to the difference in the timings of the Companys Computer and BSE Listing Centre. Sir, the said error is unintentional and the inconvenience caused is highly regretted. We will ensure that the timings on the Companys server / computer are in line with the BSE Listing Centre for all future submissions. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024 - Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12.45 p.m. and concluded at 1.15 p.m. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in due course. Kindly take the above on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)
