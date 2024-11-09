Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. November 09, 2024 inter-alia, considered following matters: 1. Financial Results: Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The Board discussed and approved the payment of conversion charges of lease hold land to free hold land (class 2 to class 1) of Brady House Heritage Building situated at Fort, Mumbai to the Collector as and when it is demanded. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 10 2024 through Audio Visual means to consider the following agenda: 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2) To discuss and consider the Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 5 Crores to Rs. 10 Crores and recommend to the shareholders for their approval. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Approved the Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 6 May 2024

W.H.BRADY & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024