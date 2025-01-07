Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.11
33.07
20.27
22.54
yoy growth (%)
-39.19
63.12
-10.04
12.54
Raw materials
-7.24
-16.76
-8.21
-10.33
As % of sales
36.01
50.67
40.53
45.84
Employee costs
-3.19
-3.21
-2.61
-2.34
As % of sales
15.9
9.73
12.88
10.4
Other costs
-6.08
-7.94
-4.25
-4.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.26
24.01
20.96
18.13
Operating profit
3.58
5.15
5.19
5.77
OPM
17.81
15.57
25.61
25.62
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.15
-0.82
-0.91
Interest expense
-0.38
-0.75
-1.48
-1.39
Other income
0.31
0.52
0.55
0.58
Profit before tax
2.54
3.76
3.43
4.04
Taxes
-0.46
-0.56
-0.7
-0.89
Tax rate
-18.31
-14.9
-20.61
-22.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.08
3.2
2.73
3.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.08
3.2
2.73
3.15
yoy growth (%)
-35.02
17.36
-13.49
7.1
NPM
10.35
9.68
13.46
14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.