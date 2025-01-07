iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

W H Brady & Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

922.45
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR W H Brady & Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.11

33.07

20.27

22.54

yoy growth (%)

-39.19

63.12

-10.04

12.54

Raw materials

-7.24

-16.76

-8.21

-10.33

As % of sales

36.01

50.67

40.53

45.84

Employee costs

-3.19

-3.21

-2.61

-2.34

As % of sales

15.9

9.73

12.88

10.4

Other costs

-6.08

-7.94

-4.25

-4.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.26

24.01

20.96

18.13

Operating profit

3.58

5.15

5.19

5.77

OPM

17.81

15.57

25.61

25.62

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.15

-0.82

-0.91

Interest expense

-0.38

-0.75

-1.48

-1.39

Other income

0.31

0.52

0.55

0.58

Profit before tax

2.54

3.76

3.43

4.04

Taxes

-0.46

-0.56

-0.7

-0.89

Tax rate

-18.31

-14.9

-20.61

-22.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.08

3.2

2.73

3.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.08

3.2

2.73

3.15

yoy growth (%)

-35.02

17.36

-13.49

7.1

NPM

10.35

9.68

13.46

14

W H Brady : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR W H Brady & Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.