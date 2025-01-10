iifl-logo-icon 1
W H Brady & Co Ltd Balance Sheet

876
(-3.20%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.55

2.55

2.55

2.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.48

37.43

35.92

33.27

Net Worth

44.03

39.98

38.47

35.82

Minority Interest

Debt

2.61

2.18

2.17

3.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.79

0.19

0

0

Total Liabilities

47.43

42.35

40.64

38.98

Fixed Assets

4.29

4.03

3.7

4.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.75

31.08

27.76

24.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.12

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.01

1.27

5.26

7.1

Inventories

0

0.14

0.28

0.54

Inventory Days

9.8

Sundry Debtors

4.01

2.24

2.22

3.67

Debtor Days

66.6

Other Current Assets

7.06

8.44

12.17

12.31

Sundry Creditors

-3.34

-1.02

-1.47

-2.17

Creditor Days

39.38

Other Current Liabilities

-9.74

-8.53

-7.94

-7.25

Cash

5.25

5.85

3.91

2.62

Total Assets

47.41

42.35

40.63

38.97

