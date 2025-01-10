W H Brady & Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.55
2.55
2.55
2.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.48
37.43
35.92
33.27
Net Worth
44.03
39.98
38.47
35.82
Minority Interest
Debt
2.61
2.18
2.17
3.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.79
0.19
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.43
42.35
40.64
38.98
Fixed Assets
4.29
4.03
3.7
4.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.75
31.08
27.76
24.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.12
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.01
1.27
5.26
7.1
Inventories
0
0.14
0.28
0.54
Inventory Days
9.8
Sundry Debtors
4.01
2.24
2.22
3.67
Debtor Days
66.6
Other Current Assets
7.06
8.44
12.17
12.31
Sundry Creditors
-3.34
-1.02
-1.47
-2.17
Creditor Days
39.38
Other Current Liabilities
-9.74
-8.53
-7.94
-7.25
Cash
5.25
5.85
3.91
2.62
Total Assets
47.41
42.35
40.63
38.97
