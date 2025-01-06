W H Brady & Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.54
3.76
3.43
4.04
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.15
-0.82
-0.91
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.56
-0.7
-0.89
Working capital
0.1
4.49
-3.08
1.47
Other operating items
Operating
1.23
6.53
-1.17
3.7
Capital expenditure
-31.69
2.3
0.81
-30.8
Free cash flow
-30.45
8.83
-0.36
-27.09
Equity raised
86.43
104.71
101.9
98.61
Investing
3.09
-1.11
0.6
0.89
Financing
-0.09
-3.73
-4.39
3.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
58.97
108.71
97.76
75.61
