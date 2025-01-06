iifl-logo-icon 1
W H Brady & Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

922.5
(1.26%)
Jan 6, 2025

W H Brady FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.54

3.76

3.43

4.04

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.15

-0.82

-0.91

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.56

-0.7

-0.89

Working capital

0.1

4.49

-3.08

1.47

Other operating items

Operating

1.23

6.53

-1.17

3.7

Capital expenditure

-31.69

2.3

0.81

-30.8

Free cash flow

-30.45

8.83

-0.36

-27.09

Equity raised

86.43

104.71

101.9

98.61

Investing

3.09

-1.11

0.6

0.89

Financing

-0.09

-3.73

-4.39

3.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

58.97

108.71

97.76

75.61

