To, The Members,

Walpar Nutritions Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 4th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the previous financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 is given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 5,131.41 2870.36 6,252.17 3514.23 Other Income 12.96 26.68 21.78 33.50 Total Income 5,144.38 2897.04 6,273.95 3547.73 Total Expenses 4,996.45 2851.07 6,024.64 3434.98 Profit / Loss before Exceptional and 147.93 45.97 249.32 112.75 Extra Ordinary Items and Tax Expenses Less: Exceptional and Extra Ordinary 0 0.18 0 1.63 Items Profit / Loss before Tax Expenses 147.93 45.79 249.32 111.12 Less: Current Tax 32.69 11.19 51.47 17.65 Deferred Tax 4.42 4.88 3.97 12.21 Tax Related to Earlier Years (0.31) 0.30 (0.66) 0.30 Profit / Loss for the Period 111.13 29.43 194.55 80.98 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basis 2.38 0.65 4.16 1.78 Diluted 2.38 0.65 4.16 1.78

2. OPERATIONS:

Standalone:

The total revenue from operations for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 5131.41 Lakhs as compared to total revenue from operations of Rs. 2870.36 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Company has incurred Profit before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 147.93 as compared to Profit of Rs. 45.79 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Net Profit after tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 111.13 as compared to Net Profit after tax Rs. 29.43 Lakhs as compared for previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

Consolidated:

The total revenue from operations for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 6,273.95 Lakhs as compared to total revenue from operations of Rs. 3547.73 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Company has incurred Profit before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 249.32 Lakhs as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 111.12 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Net Profit after tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 194.55 Lakhs as compared to Net

Profit after tax of Rs. 80.98 Lakhs for previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no change in nature of Business of the Company.

4. WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Company’s website at https://www.walparnutritions.com/.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

The authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 11,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crores Only) divided into 1,10,00,000 (One Crore Ten Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

B. PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 is Rs. 4,69,52,200/- (Rupees Four Crores Sixty-Nine Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Only) divided into 46,95,220 (Forty-Six Lakhs Ninety-Five Thousand Two Hundred Twenty) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only).

6. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous year NIL).

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

8. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to reserves.

9. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company has a Two Subsidiary Company i.e. M/s. Walpar Wellness Private Limited and Walpar Nutri Science Private Limited. The Company has complied with all compliances related to its Subsidiary Company. The Company has policy for determining "Subsidiary Company" which is uploaded on the website of the Company.

Statement containing salient features of the Financial Statement of Subsidiary pursuant to Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form No. AOC-1 is enclosed herewith as Annexure I.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

During the year, on 26th May, 2023, the company, vide its Board Meeting, had allotted 1,54,000 (One Lakh Fifty-Four Thousand) Fully Paid Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each per Equity share, at a price of Rs. 59.40/- (Rupees Fifty-Nine and Forty Paisa Only) per Equity share (including a premium of Rs. 49.40/- (Rupees Forty-Nine and Forty Paisa Only) per share, aggregating to Rs. 91,47,600/- (Rupees Ninety-One Lakhs Forty-Seven Thousand and Six Hundred Only) for cash consideration.

Consequently, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company had increased from Rs. 4,54,12,200/- (Rupees Four Crores Fifty-Four Lakhs Twelve Thousand and Two Hundred Only) to Rs. 4,69,52,200/- (Rupees Four Crores Sixty-Nine Lakhs Fifty-Two Thousand and Two Hundred Only).

11. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

12. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Company’s policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 6 (Six) times viz. 15th April, 2023, 22nd May, 2023, 26th May, 2023, 4th September, 2023, 8th November, 2023 and 1st March, 2024.

13. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there is no material departure from the same;

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024;

c. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and;

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

Hence, the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for Corporate Social Responsibility.

15. COMMENT ON AUDITORS’ REPORT:

There were no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Auditors in their report on the financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Maintenance of cost records as specified under Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013:

The details of loans, investment, guarantees and securities covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

17. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All the transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary course of business and on an arm’s length basis. Further, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, in Form No. AOC-2 is enclosed herewith as Annexure II.

18. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement across the organization. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the financial year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordance with the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Independent Auditor’s report.

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

19. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Particulars Amount 1. Balance at the beginning of the year 78.39 3. Current Year’s Profit / (Loss) 111.13 4. Other Comprehensive Income 0.00 5. Amount of Securities Premium and other Reserves 674.32 Total 863.84

20. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has framed formal Risk Management framework for risk assessment and risk minimization for Indian operation which is periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors to ensure smooth operations and effective management control. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy of the risk management frame work of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and measures and steps in place to minimize the same.

21. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not given as the Company has not taken any major step to conserve the energy etc. Further, there was no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the financial year 2023-24.

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 a. Foreign exchange earnings Nil Nil b. CIF value of imports Nil Nil c. Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil

22. POLICY ON DIRECTOR’S APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The Companys Policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at https://www.walparnutritions.com/.

23. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

24. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

25. STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations is given as a separate part of the Annual Report. It contains a detailed write up and explanation about the performance of the Company.

26. STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD’S PERFORMANCE:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.); Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees; Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees; Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management; Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Chairman of NRC had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors’ inputs on effectiveness of the Board / Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members’ confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

Knowledge Professional Conduct

Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties Role and functions

b) For Executive Directors:

Performance as leader

Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios Key set investment goal Professional conduct and integrity Sharing of information with Board. Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

27. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES:

A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Company’s Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY:

The Company has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to review and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given for adherence to the policy. The objective of the policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company.

28. LOANS FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR:

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Suitable disclosures as required are provided in AS-18 which is forming the part of the notes to financial statement.

29. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the Financial Year 2023-24.

30. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY ANDBANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

31. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

32. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN 1. Kalpesh Ladhawala Managing Director 02849232 2. Sejal Ladhawala Chief Financial Officer ACQPL2341F 3. Sejal Ladhawala Executive Director 07331231 4. Rupesh Shah Independent Director 07911687 5. Tanmaykumar Shah Whole-timeDirector 08984640 6. Krunal Patel Executive Director 09008355 7. Nidhi Shah Executive Director 09008374 8. Abhishekkumar Patel Executive Director 09012728 9. Fenil Shah Executive Director 09012730 10. Jigneshkumar Modi Executive Director 09012731 11. Divyanshu Raval1 Executive Director 09012968 12. Jayshukh Detroja Independent Director 09066938 13. Tapan Patel Independent Director 09066951 14. Nehalkumar Shah IndependentDirector 09066955 15. Priyanka Shah Company Secretary ASTPJ9651R 16. Megha Shah2 Independent Director 09568337

1.

2.

There has been change in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Board’s Report. As provided in the corresponding bibliographic details above.

As per Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

33. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Mr. Rupesh Shah, Mr. Jayshukh Detroja, Mr. Tapan Patel, and Mr. Nehalkumar Shah are Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are qualified to be Independent Director. They also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.

34. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Since the Company has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange therefore by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence, Corporate Governance does not form part of this Board’s Report.

35. DEPOSITS:

As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year. Hence, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.

36. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Board Committees, including the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution towards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of the Board, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performances of Executive and Non - Executive Directors were evaluated in terms of their contribution towards the growth and development of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of the expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactory for all the Directors of the Company.

37. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditor:

Your Company at its 1st Annual General Meeting held on 15th December, 2021 had appointed M/s. A Y & Company, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 020829C) as a Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of 1st AGM till the conclusion of 6th AGM to be held in the year 2026, at a remuneration as may be decided by the Managing Director of the Company in consultation with the Auditors thereof.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. A Y & Company, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in their report for the Financial Year 2023-24. The observations made in the Auditor’s Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for further comments.

The Auditor’s report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 has been issued with an unmodified opinion by the Statutory Auditors and the report is part of the Annual Report.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

The Board of Directors pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed Ms. Shilvi Patel, Proprietor of M/s. Shilvi Patel & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure – IV in Form MR-3. There are no adverse observations in the Secretarial Audit Report which call for explanation

C. Internal Auditor:

The Board of directors has appointed M/s. Saumil J. Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as the internal auditor of the Company. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board from time to time.

38. DISCLOSURES:

A. Audit Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Audit Committee as tabulated below, was held on 15th April, 2023 and 22nd May, 2023, 4th September, 2023 and 8th November, 2023 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Rupesh Shah Chairman 4 4 Mr. Tapan Patel Member 4 4 Mrs. Sejal Ladhawala Member 4 4

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as tabulated below, was held on 8th November, 2023, the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Tapan Patel Chairman 1 1 Mr. Rupesh Shah Member 1 1 Mr. Nehalkumar Shah Member 1 1

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as tabulated below, was held on 4th September, 2023, the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

Name Status No. of the Committee Meetings entitled No. of the Committee Meetings attended Mr. Rupesh Shah Chairman 1 1 Mr. Tapan Patel Member 1 1 Mrs. Sejal Ladhawala Member 1 1

39. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

40. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

41. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be maintained.

42. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Company’s current working and future outlook as per Annexure - III.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.