Summary

Walpar Nutritions Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Walpar Healthcare, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 16, 2009. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on March 9, 2015, August 15, 2017 and June 12, 2020 by admission and retirement of Partners. M/s. Walpar Healthcare was thereafter incorporated and converted from a erstwhile Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Walpar Nutritions Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2020 from the Central Registration Center, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing and trading of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayurvedic commodities online and offline.The Company made a public issue of 12,00,000 Equity Shares of having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.60 Crore in July, 2021. Company initiated its journey as partnership firm namely M/s. Walpar Healthcare at Naranpura, Ahmedabad. Initially, it had commenced with the marketing of Ayurvedic Cosmetics and Herbal items. In 2014, it got the manufacturing license of FSSAI license (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and commence manufacturing of Nutraceutical products for third party at Hathijan, Ahmedabad. In 2015-16, it shifted the manufacturing facilities at Santej, in Gandhinagar. By the year end 2015-16,

