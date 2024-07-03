SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹52.5
Prev. Close₹52.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.05
Day's High₹52.5
Day's Low₹52.5
52 Week's High₹76.98
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.3
P/E46.46
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.7
4.54
4.54
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.64
6.78
6.49
1.44
Net Worth
13.34
11.32
11.03
4.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
Revenue
6.06
1.42
16.71
yoy growth (%)
325.6
-91.46
Raw materials
-4.27
-0.87
-10.61
As % of sales
70.41
61.16
63.48
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.06
-2.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Profit before tax
0.16
0.3
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.07
Working capital
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
325.6
Op profit growth
20.8
EBIT growth
-3.64
Net profit growth
-33.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
62.52
35.14
26.76
6.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.52
35.14
26.76
6.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.34
0.04
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpesh Pravinchandra Ladhawala
Whole-time Director
Tanmaykumar Ashwinbhai Shah
Executive Director
Sejal Ladhawala
Executive Director
Abhishekkumar Dineshkumar Patel
Executive Director
Fenil Prakashkumar Sha
Executive Director
Jigneshkumar Dineshkumar Modi
Executive Director
Krunal Jashubhai Patel
Executive Director
Nidhi YogeshKumar Shah
Executive Director
Divyanshu Subhashchandra Raval
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Jayshukh Ramjibhai Detroja
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Rupesh Himatla Shah
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Tapan Natverlal Patel
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Nehalkumar Jasvantlal Shah
Company Secretary
Priyanka Shah
Independent Director
Megha Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Walpar Nutritions Ltd
Summary
Walpar Nutritions Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Walpar Healthcare, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 16, 2009. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on March 9, 2015, August 15, 2017 and June 12, 2020 by admission and retirement of Partners. M/s. Walpar Healthcare was thereafter incorporated and converted from a erstwhile Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Walpar Nutritions Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2020 from the Central Registration Center, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing and trading of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayurvedic commodities online and offline.The Company made a public issue of 12,00,000 Equity Shares of having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.60 Crore in July, 2021. Company initiated its journey as partnership firm namely M/s. Walpar Healthcare at Naranpura, Ahmedabad. Initially, it had commenced with the marketing of Ayurvedic Cosmetics and Herbal items. In 2014, it got the manufacturing license of FSSAI license (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and commence manufacturing of Nutraceutical products for third party at Hathijan, Ahmedabad. In 2015-16, it shifted the manufacturing facilities at Santej, in Gandhinagar. By the year end 2015-16,
Read More
The Walpar Nutritions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is ₹49.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is 46.46 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walpar Nutritions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is ₹39 and ₹76.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Walpar Nutritions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.00%, 3 Years at 50.41%, 1 Year at 34.62%, 6 Month at -8.90%, 3 Month at 9.83% and 1 Month at 3.96%.
