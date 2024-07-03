iifl-logo-icon 1
Walpar Nutritions Ltd Share Price

52.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.5
  • Day's High52.5
  • 52 Wk High76.98
  • Prev. Close52.5
  • Day's Low52.5
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)1.05
  • P/E46.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Walpar Nutritions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Walpar Nutritions Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

Walpar Nutritions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Walpar Nutritions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023May-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.43%

Non-Promoter- 31.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Walpar Nutritions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.7

4.54

4.54

3.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.64

6.78

6.49

1.44

Net Worth

13.34

11.32

11.03

4.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020

Revenue

6.06

1.42

16.71

yoy growth (%)

325.6

-91.46

Raw materials

-4.27

-0.87

-10.61

As % of sales

70.41

61.16

63.48

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.06

-2.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Dec-2020

Profit before tax

0.16

0.3

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.07

Working capital

0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Dec-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

325.6

Op profit growth

20.8

EBIT growth

-3.64

Net profit growth

-33.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

62.52

35.14

26.76

6.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.52

35.14

26.76

6.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.34

0.04

0

View Annually Results

Walpar Nutritions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Walpar Nutritions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kalpesh Pravinchandra Ladhawala

Whole-time Director

Tanmaykumar Ashwinbhai Shah

Executive Director

Sejal Ladhawala

Executive Director

Abhishekkumar Dineshkumar Patel

Executive Director

Fenil Prakashkumar Sha

Executive Director

Jigneshkumar Dineshkumar Modi

Executive Director

Krunal Jashubhai Patel

Executive Director

Nidhi YogeshKumar Shah

Executive Director

Divyanshu Subhashchandra Raval

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Jayshukh Ramjibhai Detroja

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Rupesh Himatla Shah

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Tapan Natverlal Patel

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Nehalkumar Jasvantlal Shah

Company Secretary

Priyanka Shah

Independent Director

Megha Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Walpar Nutritions Ltd

Summary

Walpar Nutritions Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Walpar Healthcare, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 16, 2009. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on March 9, 2015, August 15, 2017 and June 12, 2020 by admission and retirement of Partners. M/s. Walpar Healthcare was thereafter incorporated and converted from a erstwhile Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Walpar Nutritions Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2020 from the Central Registration Center, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing and trading of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayurvedic commodities online and offline.The Company made a public issue of 12,00,000 Equity Shares of having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.60 Crore in July, 2021. Company initiated its journey as partnership firm namely M/s. Walpar Healthcare at Naranpura, Ahmedabad. Initially, it had commenced with the marketing of Ayurvedic Cosmetics and Herbal items. In 2014, it got the manufacturing license of FSSAI license (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and commence manufacturing of Nutraceutical products for third party at Hathijan, Ahmedabad. In 2015-16, it shifted the manufacturing facilities at Santej, in Gandhinagar. By the year end 2015-16,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Walpar Nutritions Ltd share price today?

The Walpar Nutritions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Walpar Nutritions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is ₹49.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Walpar Nutritions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is 46.46 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Walpar Nutritions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walpar Nutritions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is ₹39 and ₹76.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Walpar Nutritions Ltd?

Walpar Nutritions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.00%, 3 Years at 50.41%, 1 Year at 34.62%, 6 Month at -8.90%, 3 Month at 9.83% and 1 Month at 3.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Walpar Nutritions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Walpar Nutritions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.56 %

