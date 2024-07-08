|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Decision to hold 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the businesses Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Walpar Nutritions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.