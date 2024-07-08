Decision to hold 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the businesses Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Walpar Nutritions Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)