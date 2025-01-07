iifl-logo-icon 1
Walpar Nutritions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.4
(-0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020

Revenue

6.06

1.42

16.71

yoy growth (%)

325.6

-91.46

Raw materials

-4.27

-0.87

-10.61

As % of sales

70.41

61.16

63.48

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.06

-2.56

As % of sales

13.18

4.3

15.31

Other costs

-0.54

-0.11

-2.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.96

8.33

13.96

Operating profit

0.45

0.37

1.2

OPM

7.43

26.19

7.22

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.02

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.04

-0.72

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.16

0.3

0.19

Taxes

-0.01

-0.07

-0.06

Tax rate

-8.12

-25.18

-35.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.22

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.22

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-33.76

86.78

NPM

2.48

15.95

0.72

