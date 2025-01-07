Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
Revenue
6.06
1.42
16.71
yoy growth (%)
325.6
-91.46
Raw materials
-4.27
-0.87
-10.61
As % of sales
70.41
61.16
63.48
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.06
-2.56
As % of sales
13.18
4.3
15.31
Other costs
-0.54
-0.11
-2.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.96
8.33
13.96
Operating profit
0.45
0.37
1.2
OPM
7.43
26.19
7.22
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.02
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.04
-0.72
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.16
0.3
0.19
Taxes
-0.01
-0.07
-0.06
Tax rate
-8.12
-25.18
-35.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.22
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.22
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-33.76
86.78
NPM
2.48
15.95
0.72
No Record Found
