iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Walpar Nutritions Ltd Board Meeting

49.85
(-0.30%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:52:44 AM

Walpar Nutrition CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday, 5th July, 2024. Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 05, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 4695220 : 4695220, i.e 4695220 Equity Shares for every 4695220 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report and Declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Walpar Nutrition: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Walpar Nutritions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.