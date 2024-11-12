|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday, 5th July, 2024. Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 05, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 4695220 : 4695220, i.e 4695220 Equity Shares for every 4695220 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Walpar Nutritions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report and Declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
