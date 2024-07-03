Walpar Nutritions Ltd Summary

Walpar Nutritions Limited was originally formed and registered as a Partnership Firm under the Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s Walpar Healthcare, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated November 16, 2009. Subsequently, the Constitution of Partnership Firm were changed on March 9, 2015, August 15, 2017 and June 12, 2020 by admission and retirement of Partners. M/s. Walpar Healthcare was thereafter incorporated and converted from a erstwhile Partnership Firm to a Public Limited Company in the name of Walpar Nutritions Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 4, 2020 from the Central Registration Center, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, marketing and trading of Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical, Herbal and Ayurvedic commodities online and offline.The Company made a public issue of 12,00,000 Equity Shares of having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.60 Crore in July, 2021. Company initiated its journey as partnership firm namely M/s. Walpar Healthcare at Naranpura, Ahmedabad. Initially, it had commenced with the marketing of Ayurvedic Cosmetics and Herbal items. In 2014, it got the manufacturing license of FSSAI license (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and commence manufacturing of Nutraceutical products for third party at Hathijan, Ahmedabad. In 2015-16, it shifted the manufacturing facilities at Santej, in Gandhinagar. By the year end 2015-16, the Company was holding two manufacturing licenses of FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) for the dosage form of Tablet, Capsule, Oral liquids and External preparation. Later on, it added three more shed at 4,8 and 9 Shyam Estate, Santej, Ta: Kalol, Gandhinagar and in which the Company started manufacturing of protein powder sachets and facilities expansion.During the year 2016-2018, the Company started exporting through third party merchandise and by the completion of the year 2016, simultaneously it commenced marketing of their own manufactured Nutraceutical and Ayurvedic products. In 2017, it commenced Reseach and Development activities and prepared first time online platform for B2C suppliers for pharmaceutical raw material, it started catering companies/organization by supplying the majorly Nutraceutical raw material, which is also used as raw material in manufacturing one or more products. In 2019-20, the Company started first time ever, customized Nutrition under the division of MI supplement and also filed product permission through the merchant exporter in various countries like Nigeria, Vietnam, Phillipines, Ivory coast, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Nepal and Bangladesh. Due to increase in demand of products, it increased the installed capacity of manufacturing of approx. 30 Lakhs tablets per month,1.50 Lakhs oral liquids of (ranging from 15 ML to 200 ML) per month, and 2 Lakhs Sachets of (ranging from 1 gm to 10 gms) per month.