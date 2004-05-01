<dhhead>Independent Auditors’ Report</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF WANBURY LIMITED

Report on Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Wanbury Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other ComprehensiveIncome, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and the Notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income/(loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern:

We draw attention to the Note no. 60 of the standalone financial statements, regarding preparation of financial statements on going concern basis. The Company’s net worth turned positive. The Company has defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to some of its lenders and its current liabilities far exceeds its current assets resulting in delayed payments and overdue amounts. These conditions indicate that amaterialuncertaintyexiststhatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The appropriateness of the assumption of the going concern is dependent on the Company’s ability to raise finance, negotiate with creditors, generate cash flows and business. Hence, the standalone financial statements have been prepared on "going concern" basis for the reasons stated in aforesaid note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the NoteNo.48(a)ofthestandalonefinancialstatements regarding undoing of merger of erstwhile PPIL and the accounting treatment given during the year.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters (To modify for any other matter, if required)

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities Our audit procedures included the following: The Company undergoes assessment proceedings from time to time with direct and indirect tax authorities and with certain other parties. There is a high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning and / or the disclosures required. The managements assessment is supported by advice from internal / external tax consultants and legal consultants, where considered necessary by the management. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes could significantly impact the Companys reported loss and Balance Sheet position. Understanding and evaluating process and controls designed and implemented by the management including testing of relevant controls; Obtaining details of the related matters, inspecting the supporting evidences and critically assessing management’s evaluation through discussions with management on both the likelihood of outcome and the magnitude of potential loss; (Refer Note 41, 42, 43 of the standalone financial statements) We considered the above area as a key audit matter due to associated uncertainty related to the outcome of these matters and application of material judgement in interpretation of law. Reading recent orders and / or communication received from the tax authorities and with certain other parties, and management replies to such communication; Evaluating independence, objectivity and competence of the management’s tax / legal consultants (internal / external); Understanding the current status of the tax assessments / litigations; Obtaining direct written confirmations from the Company’s legal / tax consultants (internal / external) to confirm the facts and circumstances and assessment of the likely outcome. Assessing the likelihood of the potential financial exposure; We did not identify any material exceptions as a result of above procedures relating to management’s assessment of provisions and contingent liabilities. Appropriateness of the Expected credit loss ("ECL"). To recognise ECL, the Company applies simplified approach for trade receivable which do not contain a significant component and general approach for corporate guarantee contracts and financial and FVTOCI debt instrument. Our procedures, in relation to testing of ECL, includes the following: We have financing management. We have examined the methodology and the judgements/assumptions assetsmeasuredatamortisedcost used by the management while estimating ECL. In calculating ECL, the Company has also considered credit reports and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future. and ECL is considered as KAM in view of significant judgements made by the management for measurement and recognition of the same. (Refer Note 62 of the standalone financial statements)

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon ("Other information")

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s and Board of Directors’ Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may continue as a castsignificant going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. and Loss includingTheBalanceSheet,other StatementofProfit comprehensive income (loss), the Cash Flow

Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year. Hence, requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act are not applicable to the Company. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note

70 of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 70 of the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;and c. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. There were no amounts which were declared or paid during the year as dividend by the Company. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR V. PAREKH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO. 107488W PLACE: EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS RASESH V. PAREKH - PARTNER DATED: 16 MAY, 2024 MEMBERSHIP NO. 38615 UDIN: 24038615BKBFKE5055

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in para 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of WANBURY LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

1. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment("PPE").

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. As informed to us by the management, the Company has a policy of physically verifying Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We are informed that there were no material discrepancies noticed on such verification and the same has been properly dealt with in the books of account. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d. During the year, the Company has not revalued its land by registered valuer. e. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a. The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and as disclosed in note no 68 of Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of currentassetsoftheCompany.Wehaveobserveddifferencesin the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions as compared to the books of account maintained by the Company. However, we have not carried out a specific auditofsuchstatements.Thedetailsofsuchdifferencesare given in note no. 68 of the standalone financial statements of the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the order is not applicable.

4. There are no loans and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Further, investments made and guarantees provided in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to products manufactured, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. a. According to information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us on a test check basis, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities except few cases of delays. On the basis of the audit procedures followed, test checks of the transaction and the representation from the Management, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid material statutory dues as at 31 March 2024, which were in arrears for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the documents and records of the Company, there are no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, and Cess as at 31 March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, except as enumerated herein below which are pending before respective authorities as mentioned there against:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Rs. in Lakhs* Period to which amounts relate Forum where dispute is Pending The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax/Interest / Penalty 42.95 FY 1997-98 to FY 2004-05 Andhra Pradesh High Court Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax/ Interest/ Penalty 102.61 FY 2005-06 to FY 2010-12 Central, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai

*Net of amounts paid under protest or otherwise. Amount as per demand order including interest and penalty wherever quantified.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. a. Based on our audit procedures, information and explanations given to us, there is no delay in respect of repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, except for the following defaults :

Nature Of borrowing including Debt Securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date (Rs in Lakhs.) Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Foreign Currency convertible bonds FCCB Holders 372.04 Principal Foreign Currency convertible bonds FCCB Holders 124.76 Interest Non-Convertible NCD Holders 69.67 Principal Debentures Non-Convertible NCD Holders 63.37 Principal Debentures Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures OFCD Holders 94.11 Principal During the year the Company has undone the Scheme, refer note no. 48 a. Optionally Fully OFCD Holders 94.38 Principal Convertible Debentures Term Loans taken by erstwhile PPIL from banks / financial institutions Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Union Trust Investment Bank, Industrial Investment Bank of India 68.02 Principal

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures and as disclosed in Note no 66 of the standalone financial statement, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e. According to information and explanations given to us and an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under theAct. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(as defined under the Act).

10. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares. However, during the year, Company raised Rs. 9,500

Lakhs by allotment of unlisted secured redeemable non-convertible debentures("NCDs").

11. a. Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year. c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d. The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financialratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, indicate that materialuncertaintyexiststhatmaycast significantdoubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, the Company has average net losses during the immediately preceding three financial years hence the conditions and requirements of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) (a) and (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

FOR V. PAREKH & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO. 107488W PLACE: EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS RASESH V. PAREKH - PARTNER DATED: 16 MAY, 2024 MEMBERSHIP NO. 38615 UDIN: 24038615BKBFKE5055

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(The Annexure referred to in para 2 (f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the Members of WANBURY LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of WANBURY LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with referencetofinancialstatementsthatwereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation and presentation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the above mentioned Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether statements was adequateinternalfinancial established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtainauditevidenceabouttheadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols system . Our audit of internal financial controls with reference withreferencetofinancial to financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements statements is Acompany’sinternalfinancial a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial with reference to financial effectivelyas at 31 March 2024 based on the internal control with reference statementswereoperating to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.