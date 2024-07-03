SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹290
Prev. Close₹290.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.99
Day's High₹290
Day's Low₹275.65
52 Week's High₹323.53
52 Week's Low₹123
Book Value₹9.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)914.3
P/E34.68
EPS8.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.75
32.71
32.67
25.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.8
-39.96
-30.48
-155.67
Net Worth
27.95
-7.25
2.19
-130.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
392.51
367.45
371.66
433.8
yoy growth (%)
6.82
-1.13
-14.32
2.49
Raw materials
-217.14
-175.73
-174.09
-196.97
As % of sales
55.32
47.82
46.84
45.4
Employee costs
-64.14
-67.47
-87.32
-87.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.4
-17.96
-32.36
62.4
Depreciation
-9.75
-9.68
-10.3
-10.31
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.2
0.37
-0.38
Working capital
-11.56
-7.53
-58.84
-73.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.82
-1.13
-14.32
2.49
Op profit growth
-23.14
-134.75
-464.11
-42.95
EBIT growth
-28.4
-1,016.65
-101.66
294.25
Net profit growth
-119.55
-301.52
-151.57
-981.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
575.65
499.65
511.19
392.52
367.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
575.65
499.65
511.19
392.52
367.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.55
0.91
77.88
2.4
83.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
K Chandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitendra J Gandhi
Independent Director
Pravin Dilip Pawar
Independent Director
Anupam Vaidya
Whole Time Director
Mohan Kumar Rayana
Independent Director
Mridul Sumanlal Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Wanbury Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Organics Limited) was incorporated in August, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company has established its first plant in the year 1992 in Tarapur for manufacturing APIs. In 1995, the Company acquired plant of Brij Chemicals Pvt Ltd at Patalganga. In 1996, it entered into a strategic alliance with Wyckoff Chemicals to manufacture its API in US.In 2007-08, the merger of Doctors Organic Chemicals Limited (DOCL) with the Company became effective from 1st April, 2007. Pursuant to the aforesaid Order of the Honble Bl FR 7,85,557 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company were issued to the Equity Shareholders of DOCL on 17th March, 2008. Similarly, the Pharmaceutical Products of India Limited (PPIL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2006. In terms of the said Scheme of Merger, the Company had issued 5,62,618 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the Equity Shareholders of PPIL on 27 June, 2007, which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange Limited respectively.The company entered into a strategic association with Bravo Healthcare Ltd and incorporated Ningxia Wanbury Fine Chemicals Co Ltd to source raw materials from China. It opened its office in Zurich,Switzerland for its CRAMS business and incorporated Wanbury Global FZE in Middle East for carrying out its trading activities in the year 2008.Th
The Wanbury Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wanbury Ltd is ₹914.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wanbury Ltd is 34.68 and 24.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wanbury Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wanbury Ltd is ₹123 and ₹323.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wanbury Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.49%, 3 Years at 52.17%, 1 Year at 130.28%, 6 Month at 76.29%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 6.61%.
