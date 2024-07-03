Summary

Wanbury Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Organics Limited) was incorporated in August, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company has established its first plant in the year 1992 in Tarapur for manufacturing APIs. In 1995, the Company acquired plant of Brij Chemicals Pvt Ltd at Patalganga. In 1996, it entered into a strategic alliance with Wyckoff Chemicals to manufacture its API in US.In 2007-08, the merger of Doctors Organic Chemicals Limited (DOCL) with the Company became effective from 1st April, 2007. Pursuant to the aforesaid Order of the Honble Bl FR 7,85,557 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company were issued to the Equity Shareholders of DOCL on 17th March, 2008. Similarly, the Pharmaceutical Products of India Limited (PPIL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2006. In terms of the said Scheme of Merger, the Company had issued 5,62,618 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the Equity Shareholders of PPIL on 27 June, 2007, which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange Limited respectively.The company entered into a strategic association with Bravo Healthcare Ltd and incorporated Ningxia Wanbury Fine Chemicals Co Ltd to source raw materials from China. It opened its office in Zurich,Switzerland for its CRAMS business and incorporated Wanbury Global FZE in Middle East for carrying out its trading activities in the year 2008.Th

