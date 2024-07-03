iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wanbury Ltd Share Price

279
(-3.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open290
  • Day's High290
  • 52 Wk High323.53
  • Prev. Close290.15
  • Day's Low275.65
  • 52 Wk Low 123
  • Turnover (lac)115.99
  • P/E34.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.47
  • EPS8.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)914.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wanbury Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

290

Prev. Close

290.15

Turnover(Lac.)

115.99

Day's High

290

Day's Low

275.65

52 Week's High

323.53

52 Week's Low

123

Book Value

9.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

914.3

P/E

34.68

EPS

8.36

Divi. Yield

0

Wanbury Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Wanbury Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Wanbury Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.23%

Foreign: 9.23%

Indian: 30.54%

Non-Promoter- 1.03%

Institutions: 1.02%

Non-Institutions: 59.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Wanbury Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.75

32.71

32.67

25.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.8

-39.96

-30.48

-155.67

Net Worth

27.95

-7.25

2.19

-130.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

392.51

367.45

371.66

433.8

yoy growth (%)

6.82

-1.13

-14.32

2.49

Raw materials

-217.14

-175.73

-174.09

-196.97

As % of sales

55.32

47.82

46.84

45.4

Employee costs

-64.14

-67.47

-87.32

-87.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.4

-17.96

-32.36

62.4

Depreciation

-9.75

-9.68

-10.3

-10.31

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.2

0.37

-0.38

Working capital

-11.56

-7.53

-58.84

-73.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.82

-1.13

-14.32

2.49

Op profit growth

-23.14

-134.75

-464.11

-42.95

EBIT growth

-28.4

-1,016.65

-101.66

294.25

Net profit growth

-119.55

-301.52

-151.57

-981.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

575.65

499.65

511.19

392.52

367.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

575.65

499.65

511.19

392.52

367.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.55

0.91

77.88

2.4

83.78

View Annually Results

Wanbury Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wanbury Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

K Chandran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitendra J Gandhi

Independent Director

Pravin Dilip Pawar

Independent Director

Anupam Vaidya

Whole Time Director

Mohan Kumar Rayana

Independent Director

Mridul Sumanlal Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wanbury Ltd

Summary

Wanbury Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Organics Limited) was incorporated in August, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical and related activities, including research.The company has established its first plant in the year 1992 in Tarapur for manufacturing APIs. In 1995, the Company acquired plant of Brij Chemicals Pvt Ltd at Patalganga. In 1996, it entered into a strategic alliance with Wyckoff Chemicals to manufacture its API in US.In 2007-08, the merger of Doctors Organic Chemicals Limited (DOCL) with the Company became effective from 1st April, 2007. Pursuant to the aforesaid Order of the Honble Bl FR 7,85,557 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company were issued to the Equity Shareholders of DOCL on 17th March, 2008. Similarly, the Pharmaceutical Products of India Limited (PPIL) was merged with the Company effective from April 1, 2006. In terms of the said Scheme of Merger, the Company had issued 5,62,618 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the Equity Shareholders of PPIL on 27 June, 2007, which got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange Limited respectively.The company entered into a strategic association with Bravo Healthcare Ltd and incorporated Ningxia Wanbury Fine Chemicals Co Ltd to source raw materials from China. It opened its office in Zurich,Switzerland for its CRAMS business and incorporated Wanbury Global FZE in Middle East for carrying out its trading activities in the year 2008.Th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Wanbury Ltd share price today?

The Wanbury Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹279 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wanbury Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wanbury Ltd is ₹914.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wanbury Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wanbury Ltd is 34.68 and 24.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wanbury Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wanbury Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wanbury Ltd is ₹123 and ₹323.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wanbury Ltd?

Wanbury Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.49%, 3 Years at 52.17%, 1 Year at 130.28%, 6 Month at 76.29%, 3 Month at 15.05% and 1 Month at 6.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wanbury Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wanbury Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.77 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 59.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wanbury Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.