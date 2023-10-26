The Board, in the aforesaid connection, approved the issue of Notice for convening an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company to be held on Saturday, 18th November, 2023, to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders for appointment of Mr. Pravin Dilip Pawar as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and the proposed Preferential Issue Notice of EOGM of Wanbury Limited to be held on 18th November, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/10/2023) Summary of Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) held on 18th November, 2023 Intimation under Reg 30 & Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 on appointment of Mr. Pravin Dilip Pawar as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company Submission of Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report for the EOGM held on 18th November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023)