Wanbury Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

272.5
(-1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

392.51

367.45

371.66

433.8

yoy growth (%)

6.82

-1.13

-14.32

2.49

Raw materials

-217.14

-175.73

-174.09

-196.97

As % of sales

55.32

47.82

46.84

45.4

Employee costs

-64.14

-67.47

-87.32

-87.77

As % of sales

16.34

18.36

23.49

20.23

Other costs

-93.2

-100.79

-177.71

-130.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.74

27.42

47.81

30.09

Operating profit

18.01

23.44

-67.46

18.52

OPM

4.59

6.38

-18.15

4.27

Depreciation

-9.75

-9.68

-10.3

-10.31

Interest expense

-23.07

-32.87

-30.73

-35.5

Other income

2.4

1.14

76.13

89.69

Profit before tax

-12.4

-17.96

-32.36

62.4

Taxes

-0.2

-0.2

0.37

-0.38

Tax rate

1.61

1.16

-1.16

-0.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.6

-18.17

-31.98

62.01

Exceptional items

0

82.64

0

0

Net profit

-12.6

64.46

-31.98

62.01

yoy growth (%)

-119.55

-301.52

-151.57

-981.55

NPM

-3.21

17.54

-8.6

14.29

