|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
392.51
367.45
371.66
433.8
yoy growth (%)
6.82
-1.13
-14.32
2.49
Raw materials
-217.14
-175.73
-174.09
-196.97
As % of sales
55.32
47.82
46.84
45.4
Employee costs
-64.14
-67.47
-87.32
-87.77
As % of sales
16.34
18.36
23.49
20.23
Other costs
-93.2
-100.79
-177.71
-130.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.74
27.42
47.81
30.09
Operating profit
18.01
23.44
-67.46
18.52
OPM
4.59
6.38
-18.15
4.27
Depreciation
-9.75
-9.68
-10.3
-10.31
Interest expense
-23.07
-32.87
-30.73
-35.5
Other income
2.4
1.14
76.13
89.69
Profit before tax
-12.4
-17.96
-32.36
62.4
Taxes
-0.2
-0.2
0.37
-0.38
Tax rate
1.61
1.16
-1.16
-0.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.6
-18.17
-31.98
62.01
Exceptional items
0
82.64
0
0
Net profit
-12.6
64.46
-31.98
62.01
yoy growth (%)
-119.55
-301.52
-151.57
-981.55
NPM
-3.21
17.54
-8.6
14.29
