|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.82
-1.13
-14.32
2.49
Op profit growth
-23.14
-134.74
-464.26
-42.76
EBIT growth
-28.39
-1,005.16
-101.68
296.02
Net profit growth
-119.55
-301.39
-151.61
-967.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.59
6.38
-18.15
4.27
EBIT margin
2.71
4.05
-0.44
22.56
Net profit margin
-3.21
17.54
-8.61
14.29
RoCE
25.76
26.47
-1.55
56.54
RoNW
2.1
-9.82
4.73
-9.06
RoA
-7.61
28.63
-7.54
8.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.04
25.79
0
26.71
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.93
21.91
-17.83
22.26
Book value per share
-62.45
-57.39
-77.85
-66.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
-16.45
0.7
0
2.15
P/CEPS
-9.28
0.83
-1.73
2.58
P/B
-1.32
-0.31
-0.39
-0.87
EV/EBIDTA
18.99
8.91
36.7
3.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.61
1.16
-1.16
-0.61
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.64
39.85
56.03
65.29
Inventory days
17.25
12.58
23.22
28.96
Creditor days
-125.32
-110.42
-95.16
-101.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.46
-0.45
0.05
-2.75
Net debt / equity
-1.15
-1.21
-1.32
-1.89
Net debt / op. profit
10.01
7.4
-3.61
15.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.32
-47.82
-46.84
-45.4
Employee costs
-16.34
-18.36
-23.49
-20.23
Other costs
-23.74
-27.42
-47.82
-30.09
