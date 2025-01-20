iifl-logo-icon 1
Wanbury Ltd Key Ratios

240.2
(0.10%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:18:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.82

-1.13

-14.32

2.49

Op profit growth

-23.14

-134.74

-464.26

-42.76

EBIT growth

-28.39

-1,005.16

-101.68

296.02

Net profit growth

-119.55

-301.39

-151.61

-967.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.59

6.38

-18.15

4.27

EBIT margin

2.71

4.05

-0.44

22.56

Net profit margin

-3.21

17.54

-8.61

14.29

RoCE

25.76

26.47

-1.55

56.54

RoNW

2.1

-9.82

4.73

-9.06

RoA

-7.61

28.63

-7.54

8.95

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.04

25.79

0

26.71

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.93

21.91

-17.83

22.26

Book value per share

-62.45

-57.39

-77.85

-66.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

-16.45

0.7

0

2.15

P/CEPS

-9.28

0.83

-1.73

2.58

P/B

-1.32

-0.31

-0.39

-0.87

EV/EBIDTA

18.99

8.91

36.7

3.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.61

1.16

-1.16

-0.61

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.64

39.85

56.03

65.29

Inventory days

17.25

12.58

23.22

28.96

Creditor days

-125.32

-110.42

-95.16

-101.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.46

-0.45

0.05

-2.75

Net debt / equity

-1.15

-1.21

-1.32

-1.89

Net debt / op. profit

10.01

7.4

-3.61

15.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.32

-47.82

-46.84

-45.4

Employee costs

-16.34

-18.36

-23.49

-20.23

Other costs

-23.74

-27.42

-47.82

-30.09

