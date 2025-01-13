iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wanbury Ltd Balance Sheet

235.5
(-1.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wanbury Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.75

32.71

32.67

25.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.8

-39.96

-30.48

-155.67

Net Worth

27.95

-7.25

2.19

-130.65

Minority Interest

Debt

116.48

68.27

73.6

165.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

144.43

61.02

75.79

34.91

Fixed Assets

169.83

168.71

169.46

178.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.5

5.5

5.63

5.63

Networking Capital

-36.83

-117.1

-124.59

-160.8

Inventories

36.02

21.99

49.73

24.85

Inventory Days

23.1

Sundry Debtors

89.44

68.98

62.8

34.47

Debtor Days

32.05

Other Current Assets

36.77

32.81

38.1

32.57

Sundry Creditors

-163.47

-148.4

-179.32

-134.23

Creditor Days

124.81

Other Current Liabilities

-35.59

-92.48

-95.9

-118.46

Cash

5.9

3.89

25.27

11.66

Total Assets

144.43

61.01

75.77

34.9

Wanbury : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wanbury Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.