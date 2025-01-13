Wanbury Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.75
32.71
32.67
25.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.8
-39.96
-30.48
-155.67
Net Worth
27.95
-7.25
2.19
-130.65
Minority Interest
Debt
116.48
68.27
73.6
165.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
144.43
61.02
75.79
34.91
Fixed Assets
169.83
168.71
169.46
178.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.5
5.5
5.63
5.63
Networking Capital
-36.83
-117.1
-124.59
-160.8
Inventories
36.02
21.99
49.73
24.85
Inventory Days
23.1
Sundry Debtors
89.44
68.98
62.8
34.47
Debtor Days
32.05
Other Current Assets
36.77
32.81
38.1
32.57
Sundry Creditors
-163.47
-148.4
-179.32
-134.23
Creditor Days
124.81
Other Current Liabilities
-35.59
-92.48
-95.9
-118.46
Cash
5.9
3.89
25.27
11.66
Total Assets
144.43
61.01
75.77
34.9
