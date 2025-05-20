iifl-logo
Wanbury Secures ANVISA GMP Certification for Maharashtra Facility

20 May 2025 , 12:56 PM

On 20th May 2025, Wanbury Ltd., a pharmaceutical manufacturing company, has announced that it has been granted Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certificate by the Brazilian regulatory authority, The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA). The GMP certification is for the firm’s plant at A-15, MIDC Industrial Area, Patalganga, District Raigad, Maharashtra.

The ANVISA certificate will be valid until May 12, 2027, provided that the applicable GMPs continue to be observed. The regulatory body is also entitled to withdraw in the event of any non-compliance.

The approval for Tanuku facility Andhra Pradesh, as the company had earlier informed the exchanges on May 12, 2025, supports the fact that the regulatory approvals are extended to site level, the company said in a statement.

In September 2024, Wanbury had been granted a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from EDQM (European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines) for its API Dextromethorphan, a cough suppressant ingredient.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), Wanbury posted a total income of ₹173.84 crore as compared with ₹140.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. Even as the topline increased, the company reported a net profit of ₹20.25 crore in Q4 FY25, as against ₹33.63 crore reported in Q4 FY24, representing a fall in bottomline performance on a yearly basis.

Wanbury Limited, a part of the fast growing Pharmaceutical Group in India has a strong presence in the API Global Market player and domestic branded Formulation. Wanbury ‘s most trusted areas are Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Sales & Marketing in more than 50 countries and Pan-India Formulation presence.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

