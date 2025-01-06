iifl-logo-icon 1
Wanbury Ltd Cash Flow Statement

275.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Wanbury FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-12.4

-17.96

-32.36

62.4

Depreciation

-9.75

-9.68

-10.3

-10.31

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.2

0.37

-0.38

Working capital

-11.56

-7.53

-58.84

-73.01

Other operating items

Operating

-33.91

-35.39

-101.12

-21.3

Capital expenditure

12.88

4.48

1.96

-121.08

Free cash flow

-21.03

-30.9

-99.16

-142.38

Equity raised

-285.87

-388.75

-300.97

-392.51

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

Financing

2.92

-59.1

-48.35

-99.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-303.98

-478.76

-448.5

-633.96

