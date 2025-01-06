Wanbury Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-12.4
-17.96
-32.36
62.4
Depreciation
-9.75
-9.68
-10.3
-10.31
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.2
0.37
-0.38
Working capital
-11.56
-7.53
-58.84
-73.01
Other operating items
Operating
-33.91
-35.39
-101.12
-21.3
Capital expenditure
12.88
4.48
1.96
-121.08
Free cash flow
-21.03
-30.9
-99.16
-142.38
Equity raised
-285.87
-388.75
-300.97
-392.51
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
Financing
2.92
-59.1
-48.35
-99.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-303.98
-478.76
-448.5
-633.96
