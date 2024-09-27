|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Clipping Information regarding 36th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday September 27 2024 at 11.30. a.m. Pursuant to Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 36th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.