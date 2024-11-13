iifl-logo-icon 1
Wanbury Ltd Board Meeting

Wanbury CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Change in Management. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th January, 2025 in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Further as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Companys Directors/Officers/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Employees of the Company until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. The intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www.wanbury.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter and three months ended June 30 2024. Further as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Companys Directors/Officers/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Employees of the Company until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. The intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www.wanbury.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 16th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results & Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed until the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the said Financial Results. The above intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www.wanbury.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16.05.2024 This is with reference to the above mentioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 16th May, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
WANBURY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Companys Directors/Officers/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Employees of the Company w.e.f. 1st January 2024 till the close of business hours on 26th Janaury 2024.The intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www.wanbury.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com. Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wanbury Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 24th January 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Companys Directors/Officers/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Employees of the Company w.e.f. 1st January 2024 till the close of business hours on 26th Janaury 2024.The intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www.wanbury.com and on the website of BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.nseindia.com. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24 January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

