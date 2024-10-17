Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.2
-0.17
-0.16
Net Worth
-0.39
0.05
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.8
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.41
0.05
0.08
0.09
Fixed Assets
0.33
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.05
0.03
0.05
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.03
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.05
0.04
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.08
Total Assets
0.4
0.05
0.08
0.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.