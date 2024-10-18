Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18.9
Prev. Close₹18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹18.9
Day's Low₹18.9
52 Week's High₹18.9
52 Week's Low₹18.9
Book Value₹-16.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.64
-0.2
-0.17
-0.16
Net Worth
-0.39
0.05
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.08
-0.05
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,552.9
|29.81
|4,05,622.2
|5,613.71
|0.55
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,639.9
|168.54
|2,61,836.62
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
318.45
|383.67
|2,02,320.33
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
139.75
|28.06
|1,82,632.37
|1,612.65
|1.07
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
454.55
|9.62
|1,50,006.13
|4,370.44
|2.97
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Ankita Chanda
Independent Director
Souvik Bose
Managing Director
Joydeep Mazumder
Director
Munmun Mandal
Addtnl Independent Director
Adipta Majumder
Additional Director
Subhendu Saha
Independent Director
Dipankar Majumder
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmesh Chauhan
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Jayant Gupte
Reports by Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Wardwizard Healthcare Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Ayoki Merchantile Limited on January 3, 1985. The Company name was changed from Ayoki Merchantile Limited to Wardwizard Healthcare Limited on December 11, 2023. Initially, the Company engaged in theBusiness of trading in Consumer Goods and Services, providing Advisory, Consultancy, Investments Services. In 2019-20, the Company has changed its object by inserting some new objects in the Main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by taking members approval. Now the Board started working on the different division of Business and is continuously making efforts to begin with the operations of the Company which can benefit to the Company and its stakeholders as well. In 2023-24, the open offer for the acquisition of 1,47,000 fully paid-up equity shares at an offer price of Rs. 10 /- per equity share representing 60% of the total paid-up capital i.e. 2,45,000 and voting rights of Ayoki Merchantile Limited were acquired by the acquirers and open offer was closed on 05/10/2023, after closing of the open offer, there was a substantial change of shareholding and change of control in the Company and the Acquires, namely Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Sheetal Bhalerao, Wardwizard Solutions India Private Limited, Wardwizard Medicare Private Limited became the Promoters of the Company.In 2023-24, the Company has engaged in the Business of Hospital Activities, providing Healthcare Services, Activities of Ayurveda Practitio
The Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is ₹0.46 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is 0 and -1.16 as of 17 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹18.9 as of 17 Oct ‘24
Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
