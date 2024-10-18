Summary

Wardwizard Healthcare Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Ayoki Merchantile Limited on January 3, 1985. The Company name was changed from Ayoki Merchantile Limited to Wardwizard Healthcare Limited on December 11, 2023. Initially, the Company engaged in theBusiness of trading in Consumer Goods and Services, providing Advisory, Consultancy, Investments Services. In 2019-20, the Company has changed its object by inserting some new objects in the Main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by taking members approval. Now the Board started working on the different division of Business and is continuously making efforts to begin with the operations of the Company which can benefit to the Company and its stakeholders as well. In 2023-24, the open offer for the acquisition of 1,47,000 fully paid-up equity shares at an offer price of Rs. 10 /- per equity share representing 60% of the total paid-up capital i.e. 2,45,000 and voting rights of Ayoki Merchantile Limited were acquired by the acquirers and open offer was closed on 05/10/2023, after closing of the open offer, there was a substantial change of shareholding and change of control in the Company and the Acquires, namely Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Sheetal Bhalerao, Wardwizard Solutions India Private Limited, Wardwizard Medicare Private Limited became the Promoters of the Company.In 2023-24, the Company has engaged in the Business of Hospital Activities, providing Healthcare Services, Activities of Ayurveda Practitio

