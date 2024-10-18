iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd Share Price

18.9
(5.00%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.9
  • Day's High18.9
  • 52 Wk High18.9
  • Prev. Close18
  • Day's Low18.9
  • 52 Wk Low 18.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-16.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18.9

Prev. Close

18

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

18.9

Day's Low

18.9

52 Week's High

18.9

52 Week's Low

18.9

Book Value

-16.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.08%

Non-Promoter- 25.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.64

-0.2

-0.17

-0.16

Net Worth

-0.39

0.05

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.08

-0.05

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,552.9

29.814,05,622.25,613.710.5514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,639.9

168.542,61,836.62907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

318.45

383.672,02,320.33304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

139.75

28.061,82,632.371,612.651.076,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

454.55

9.621,50,006.134,370.442.9713,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Ankita Chanda

Independent Director

Souvik Bose

Managing Director

Joydeep Mazumder

Director

Munmun Mandal

Addtnl Independent Director

Adipta Majumder

Additional Director

Subhendu Saha

Independent Director

Dipankar Majumder

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmesh Chauhan

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Jayant Gupte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Wardwizard Healthcare Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Ayoki Merchantile Limited on January 3, 1985. The Company name was changed from Ayoki Merchantile Limited to Wardwizard Healthcare Limited on December 11, 2023. Initially, the Company engaged in theBusiness of trading in Consumer Goods and Services, providing Advisory, Consultancy, Investments Services. In 2019-20, the Company has changed its object by inserting some new objects in the Main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by taking members approval. Now the Board started working on the different division of Business and is continuously making efforts to begin with the operations of the Company which can benefit to the Company and its stakeholders as well. In 2023-24, the open offer for the acquisition of 1,47,000 fully paid-up equity shares at an offer price of Rs. 10 /- per equity share representing 60% of the total paid-up capital i.e. 2,45,000 and voting rights of Ayoki Merchantile Limited were acquired by the acquirers and open offer was closed on 05/10/2023, after closing of the open offer, there was a substantial change of shareholding and change of control in the Company and the Acquires, namely Yatin Sanjay Gupte, Sheetal Bhalerao, Wardwizard Solutions India Private Limited, Wardwizard Medicare Private Limited became the Promoters of the Company.In 2023-24, the Company has engaged in the Business of Hospital Activities, providing Healthcare Services, Activities of Ayurveda Practitio
Company FAQs

What is the Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is ₹0.46 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is 0 and -1.16 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is ₹18.9 and ₹18.9 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd?

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.92 %

