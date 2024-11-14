Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Proposal for Raising of Funds by way of the Issue of Equity Shares. Please find enclosed the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.09.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of the issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a rights / preferential basis or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate The Board Meeting to be held on 11/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/09/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Please find enclosed the Outcomes of Board Meeting held on 06/09/2024

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed the Outcomes of Board Meeting held on August 29, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. (ii) To approve the Notice of the Annual General Meeting and Board Report along with other related documents for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ending on March 31 2024. (iii) To appoint Mr. Kamal A. Lalani Practicing Company Secretary as a scrutinizer for conducting e-voting at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company. (iv) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair and majority of directors present in the meeting.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report thereon. (ii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcomes of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 to approve the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Wardwizard Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To Approve the Notice of Postal Ballot to be sent to the shareholders concerning regularise the appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director(s) on the Board of the Company. (ii) To Appoint the Scrutinizer to conduct the Voting process and provide a scrutinizer report for the Postal Ballot fairly and transparently. (iii) To Appoint Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (iv) To Appoint Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (v) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find herewith the Outcomes of Board Meeting Held on Today i.e. Monday, April 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Enclosed herewith the Intimation of Independent Directors Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Please find herewith the Outcome of Separate Independent Directors Meeting held on March 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

AYOKI MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To Appoint Additional Director(s) on the Board of the Company. (ii) To re-constitute the various committees of the Company. (iii) To take note of the resignation letter of the Independent Director of the Company (iv) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board meeting of Wardwizard Healthcare Limited held on 29.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024

AYOKI MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To Appoint Additional Director(s) on the Board of the Company. (ii) To re-constitute the various committees of the Company. (iii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached herewith the Resignation of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 08/02/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024

AYOKI MERCANTILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 33 reads with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e February 1, 2024 has transacted and approved the following business, inter alia: 1) The Board has considered and approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited Review report for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. & concluded at 2:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2023 18 Nov 2023