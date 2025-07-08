iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup Share Price Live

11.77
(-4.70%)
Oct 25, 2022|03:56:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.87
  • Day's High12.87
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.35
  • Day's Low11.52
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)5.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value0.5
  • Book Value169.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

12.87

Prev. Close

12.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.64

Day's High

12.87

Day's Low

11.52

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

169.55

Face Value

0.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:35 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,157.55

33.123,92,650.452,437.140.7731,353.4495.41

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,419.85

27.983,90,483.283,711.11.0938,848.82,991.28

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

693.25

44.872,55,217.381,3820.8719,86990.83

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,344.5

28.592,33,026.512,049.312.5211,695.181,151.15

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

2,055.3

30.411,67,001.571,582.561.0217,148.69194.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Office No 701 7th Flr. Girgaum,

Platinum Arcade JSS Road,

Maharashtra - 400004

Tel: 91-022-23614144

Website: http://www.manvijay.com

Email: manvijaydcl@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup

Company FAQs

What is the Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup share price today?

The Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup is ₹1.60 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup is 0 and 0.07 as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Oct ‘22

What is the CAGR of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup?

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -69.70%, 6 Month at -60.90%, 3 Month at -32.59% and 1 Month at 10.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup?

The shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.