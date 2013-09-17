Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
WELL PACK PAPERS AND CONTAINERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBER OF
WELL PACK PAPERS & CONTAINERS LTD.
We have audited the attached Balance sheet of Well Pack Papers & Containers
Ltd. as at 31st March, 2011 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the
year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financials statements based on our Audit.
We conducted our Audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards required that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
check basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as
evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that
our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
1. We report as follows as required by the companies (Auditors Report)
order 2003 issued by the Central Government of India, In terms of section
227 (4A) of the companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure A statement
on the matters specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said order.
2. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1
above, report that:
a) (We have obtained all the informations and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of audit;
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of the books.
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit And Loss Account and Cash Flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreements with the books of account;
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting
standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956 except accounting standard 13 Accounting for Investment and
accounting standard 22 Accounting for Taxes on Income.
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as
on 31st March, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2011
from being appointed as a Directors in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(f) In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the
explanation given to us, the said accounts subject to.
(i) Note No. 11 regarding denage closed to stock of work in process during
suspension of production.
(ii) Note No. 12 regarding no provision having been made for decline in the
value of investments amounting to Rs. 0.21 lacs for the reason stated
therein.
(iii) Note No. 19 regarding short provision having been made for deferred
tax liability up to 31/03/2011 amounting to Rs. 112.20 lacs.
Due to above Non/short-provisions, the profit for the year and reserve and
surplus are overstated by Rs..112.41 lacs and read with other notes there
on, give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner
so required and give an true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting Principles generally accepted in India.
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of state of affairs of the company as
at 31st March, 2011; and
(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, the loss for the year
ended on that date.
(iii) In the case of Cash Flow statement of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Babubhai Patel & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Place: Ahmedabad B. P. PATEL
Date : 12th Aug., 2011 (SOLE PROPRIETOR)
(M. No. 9376)
FR No. 100817 - W
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)
(I) The nature of the Companys business / activities during the year have
been such that clauses (xiii) and(xiv) of paragraph 4 of the Companys
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(II) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets. However,
the same require to be updated.
(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular program of verification, which in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of its assets, As explained the discrepancies, if any between
physical verification and fixed assets, records will be ascertained after
the records are updated.
(c) The company has not disposed of a substantial part of fixed assets
during the year.
(III) (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified
during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
c) (In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us the company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no
material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physicals
stocks and book records.
(IV) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to from companies firms or
other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
companies Act, 1956.
(V) The company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from
companies firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the companies Act, 1956.
(VI) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of inventories, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods during
the course of our Audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to
correct major weaknesses in internal controls.
(VII) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are
of the opinion that there transactions that needs to be entered in to the
register maintained under section 301 of the companies Act, 1956 have been
so entered.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and excluding
certain transactions of purchase of goods and material of special nature
for which alternate quations are not carailabre, where each of such
transactions is in excess of 5 Lakhs in respect of any party. in our
opinion, the transactions have been made at prices which are Prima Facie
reasonable having regards to the prevailing market prices at the relevant
time.
(VIII) In our opinion and according to the informations and explanations
given to us the company has not accepted deposits from the public.
(IX) In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(X) We have not able to review the books of account maintained by the
company relating to the manufactures of Kraft Paper pursuant to the rules
made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under
section 209 (1) (d) of the companies act, 1956. We have been in formed that
same are under progress.
(XI) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues,
including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income
Tax, VAT, CST, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other
material statutory dues with appropriate authorities during the year.
According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed
amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, VAT, CST, Customs
Duty and Excsie Duty were outstanding as at 31st March, 2011 for a period
of more than six months from the date they became payable.
(b) According to the informations and explanations given to us, there are
no cases of non-deposit with the appropriate authorities of disputed dues
of VAT/CST/excise duty/custom duty/Income tax/wealth tax/service tax/cess
and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the
year.
(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty and
Cess which have not been deposited on account of any disput.
(XII) The company does not have accumulated losses as at the end of the
year and the company has not incurred cash losses during the current and
the immediately preceding financial year.
(XIII) Based on our audit procedure and on the basis of information given
by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted
in the repayment of dues to financial in situations.
(XIV) According to the informations and explanations given to us, the
company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way
of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(XV) According to the information and explosions given to us, the company
has not given any guarantee for loan taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
(XVI) On the basis of review of utilization of funds pertaining to term
loans on overall basis and related in formation as made available to us,
the term loans taken by the company were applied during the year for the
purpose for which they were obtained.
(XVII) According to the cash flow statement and other records examined by
us and the informations and explanations given to us, on an overall basis,
funds raised on short term basis have prima facie not used during the year
for long term investment.
(XVIII) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
company has made preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. in our
opinion, the price at which shares have been issued is not prejudicial to
the interest of the company.
(XIX) During the period covered by our audit report, the company has not
issued debentures.
(XX) The company has not raised money by any public issues during the year
and hence the question of disclosure and verification of end use of such
money does not arise.
(XXI) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company was
noticed or reported during the year.
