Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Share Price

0.53
(1.92%)
Sep 17, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

0.53

Prev. Close

0.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.53

Day's Low

0.53

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.35

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:07 AM
Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.53%

Non-Promoter- 3.19%

Institutions: 3.18%

Non-Institutions: 52.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.17

8.17

4.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

11.05

11.12

4.46

Net Worth

19.22

19.29

8.9

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinodkumar M Patel

Executive Director

Viral V Patel

Director

Vijay B Vakharia

Director

Ramanlal C Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd

Summary

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd was founded in thye year 1985, by Mr. Vinod M. Patel. Well Pack was initiated primarily as a small packaging business unit. And, today, Well Pack is one of the leading groups with world-wide presence having diversified business interest in Paper and Paper product.A lot has changed during all these years. The company has historically expanded its business to deliver a wide-range of high-quality Kraft Paper, Absorbent Kraft paper and designer laminate products which are used for countless applications in various industries.
