SectorPaper
Open₹0.53
Prev. Close₹0.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.53
Day's Low₹0.53
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.35
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
8.17
8.17
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
11.05
11.12
4.46
Net Worth
19.22
19.29
8.9
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinodkumar M Patel
Executive Director
Viral V Patel
Director
Vijay B Vakharia
Director
Ramanlal C Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd
Summary
Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd was founded in thye year 1985, by Mr. Vinod M. Patel. Well Pack was initiated primarily as a small packaging business unit. And, today, Well Pack is one of the leading groups with world-wide presence having diversified business interest in Paper and Paper product.A lot has changed during all these years. The company has historically expanded its business to deliver a wide-range of high-quality Kraft Paper, Absorbent Kraft paper and designer laminate products which are used for countless applications in various industries.
Read More
