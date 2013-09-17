Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Management Discussions

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
WELL PACK PAPERS AND CONTAINERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
ACTIVITY:
The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Paper and Laminated Sheets.
FINANCIAL REVIEW:
The year was very tough for the company. Company has achieved turnover of
Rs. 34.54 Crores against the turnover of Rs. 20.42 Crores for the previous
year. However company has incurred Loss of Rs. 7.05 Lacs as compared to the
Profit of Rs. 39.98 Lacs for the previous year. Company has taken Credit
facilities from the Bank for the set up and expansion of Laminate Unit and
also for the Expansion of the Paper Unit of the company which resulted in
to the heavy finance and interest cost to the company. Expansion of the
project has been delayed due to the financial crises. Companies Laminate
Unit and Paper Unit were remained closed from 20/05/2011 to 25/07/2011 due
to financial crises. However at present the company is in stable situation
and promotes are trying to revive the company.
RISK AND CONCERN:
There are no risk and concerns other than the fluctuation in the global
economy.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:
The Company has a risk focused, Internal Control System to analyze and
report to the management on the day-to-day operations of the Company.
Efforts are being made to continuously strengthen it further. The internal
control system ensures protection of assets and proper recording of all
transactions.
The Internal Audit program is finalized in consultation with the internal
Auditors and the audit committee of the Board. The reports of the internal
auditors, observations and recommendations, significant risk area
assessments and adequacy of internal controls are periodically discussed
and reviewed in Audit Committees observations.
INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:
There is conscious effort on the part of the management to continuously
develop knowledge, skills and attitudes of its employee. Throughout the
year Industrial relations continued to remain cordial and harmonious in the
Company.
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES:
As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to
produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws
or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and
expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ
materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could
make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic
conditions. And changes in government regulation and tax structure,
economic development within india and the countries with which the company
has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial
relations the company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-
looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis
of subsequent developments, information or events.
Dated: 12th Aug., 2011 For and on behalf of the Board
Place: PIYAJ
(VINOD M. PATEL)
CHAIRMAN