Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd Summary

Well Pack Papers & Containers Ltd was founded in thye year 1985, by Mr. Vinod M. Patel. Well Pack was initiated primarily as a small packaging business unit. And, today, Well Pack is one of the leading groups with world-wide presence having diversified business interest in Paper and Paper product.A lot has changed during all these years. The company has historically expanded its business to deliver a wide-range of high-quality Kraft Paper, Absorbent Kraft paper and designer laminate products which are used for countless applications in various industries.