Wellness Noni Ltd Summary

Wellness Noni Limited(formerly known as RGN Securities and Holdings Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992. The core business of Company is marketing of Noni based herbal Nutraceutical Fruit Juice products under the brand name of Divine Noni. The primary purpose of the corporate leadership is to create wealth and in turn creating value for all the investors and share holders over the long term is what defines its business. This translates to bringing a high level of satisfaction to five constituencies -- customers, employees, investors, vendors and the society-at-large. The objective of the corporate body is to ensure predictability, sustainability and profitability of revenues year after year. In 2011-12, the Company entered the business of manufacturing and Marketing of Noni based Fruit Juice Concentrate. These products were considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings.The Companys Wellness marketing system is unique system in which marketing the Wellness products like Noni based health drink by first creating customers and users and then converting the customers into a Distributor who will share the real benefits o f Noni Wellness Marketing with their friends and relatives.Wellness Noni products are considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings. Even with a (hopefully) recovering economy, doing business is challenging on the home front because of regulatory changes, raw material pricing, corporate sustainability goals and changing consumer demands, among others., and on the global front by the difficulty to set up foreign operations, safety and reliability of offshore suppliers, impact of currency fluctuations and competition for talent.The major challenges are investments at different points of the supply and value chain, proper research, farm and lab connectivity, up gradation of technology, increase in farm holding, skill and manpower training, back end and front-end integration and cold chain integration. The Companys sales strategy addresses both domestic and overseas markets. It has an established Indian dealer/distributor and franchise network. The Brand DIVINE NONI has reached all sector of the people of the Nation and proud say that companyproduct itself a health enhancer fruit juice and wholly welcomed by all.