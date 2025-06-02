SectorTrading
Open₹7
Prev. Close₹7.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹7
Day's Low₹7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.28
0.34
1.35
0.94
Net Worth
0.92
3.54
4.55
4.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.67
6.87
3.56
0.78
yoy growth (%)
-17.45
92.7
357.06
116.19
Raw materials
-2.07
-3.31
-3.05
-0.6
As % of sales
36.54
48.17
85.65
77.39
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.69
-0.08
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.56
0.3
0.01
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.08
0
Working capital
0.25
0.9
0.23
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.45
92.7
357.06
116.19
Op profit growth
-57.68
95.56
1,169.68
30.38
EBIT growth
-55.22
87.62
1,450.02
80.07
Net profit growth
-344.93
86.4
1,596.19
64.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.51
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.51
Other Operating Income
0.07
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,519.15
|109.31
|2,90,807.38
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
789.8
|65.13
|27,958.91
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
269.95
|14.01
|20,224.5
|209.45
|2.63
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623
|138.52
|13,615.35
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
78.01
|162.17
|12,892.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Whole-time Director
Y Asharaf Ali
Independent Director
Perumal Varadharaj
Independent Director
Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia Silvus Bena
Reports by Wellness Noni Ltd
Summary
Wellness Noni Limited(formerly known as RGN Securities and Holdings Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992. The core business of Company is marketing of Noni based herbal Nutraceutical Fruit Juice products under the brand name of Divine Noni. The primary purpose of the corporate leadership is to create wealth and in turn creating value for all the investors and share holders over the long term is what defines its business. This translates to bringing a high level of satisfaction to five constituencies -- customers, employees, investors, vendors and the society-at-large. The objective of the corporate body is to ensure predictability, sustainability and profitability of revenues year after year. In 2011-12, the Company entered the business of manufacturing and Marketing of Noni based Fruit Juice Concentrate. These products were considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings.The Companys Wellness marketing system is unique system in which marketing the Wellness products like Noni based health drink by first creating customers and users and then converting the customers into a Distributor who will share the real benefits o f Noni Wellness Marketing with their friends and relatives.Wellness Noni products are considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings. Even with a (hopefully) recovering economy, doing business is challenging on the home front because of regulatory changes, raw material pricing, corporate sustainability goals and changing con
