Wellness Noni Ltd Share Price

7
(-4.89%)
Jan 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Wellness Noni Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7

Prev. Close

7.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

7

Day's Low

7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wellness Noni Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Wellness Noni Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wellness Noni Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:32 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.10%

Non-Promoter- 68.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wellness Noni Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.28

0.34

1.35

0.94

Net Worth

0.92

3.54

4.55

4.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.67

6.87

3.56

0.78

yoy growth (%)

-17.45

92.7

357.06

116.19

Raw materials

-2.07

-3.31

-3.05

-0.6

As % of sales

36.54

48.17

85.65

77.39

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.69

-0.08

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

0.56

0.3

0.01

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.15

-0.08

0

Working capital

0.25

0.9

0.23

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.45

92.7

357.06

116.19

Op profit growth

-57.68

95.56

1,169.68

30.38

EBIT growth

-55.22

87.62

1,450.02

80.07

Net profit growth

-344.93

86.4

1,596.19

64.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.51

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.51

Other Operating Income

0.07

Other Income

0

Wellness Noni Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,519.15

109.312,90,807.384,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

789.8

65.1327,958.9165.790.82672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

269.95

14.0120,224.5209.452.6313,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

623

138.5213,615.3532.010.24311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

78.01

162.1712,892.50.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wellness Noni Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Y Asharaf Ali

Independent Director

Perumal Varadharaj

Independent Director

Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia Silvus Bena

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wellness Noni Ltd

Summary

Wellness Noni Limited(formerly known as RGN Securities and Holdings Limited) was incorporated in October, 1992. The core business of Company is marketing of Noni based herbal Nutraceutical Fruit Juice products under the brand name of Divine Noni. The primary purpose of the corporate leadership is to create wealth and in turn creating value for all the investors and share holders over the long term is what defines its business. This translates to bringing a high level of satisfaction to five constituencies -- customers, employees, investors, vendors and the society-at-large. The objective of the corporate body is to ensure predictability, sustainability and profitability of revenues year after year. In 2011-12, the Company entered the business of manufacturing and Marketing of Noni based Fruit Juice Concentrate. These products were considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings.The Companys Wellness marketing system is unique system in which marketing the Wellness products like Noni based health drink by first creating customers and users and then converting the customers into a Distributor who will share the real benefits o f Noni Wellness Marketing with their friends and relatives.Wellness Noni products are considered Food supplementary and harmless to the human beings. Even with a (hopefully) recovering economy, doing business is challenging on the home front because of regulatory changes, raw material pricing, corporate sustainability goals and changing con
