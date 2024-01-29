TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

BOARDS REPORT

The Directors hereby present the 30th Annual Report together with the audited accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March 2022.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The performance of the company for the year ended 31st March 2022 is as follows:

For the year ended Particulars 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 Revenue from operations 2,14,36,570 5,67,74,729 Other Income 59,830 4,08,633 Total Income 2,14,96,400 5,71,83,362 Exceptional items 1,58,07,500 1,27,16,580 Total Expenses 3,19,24,022 5,46,40,199 Tax Expenses (21,476) (40,717) Profit/(Loss) after Tax (2,62,13,646) (1,01,32,700)

2. DIVIDEND

Due to strengthening the Working Capital base of the company, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.

3. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

There has been no transfer to the general reserve of the company for the financial year 2021-2022.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity share capital as on March 31, 2022 is Rs. 320.00 lakhs divided into 32,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each and no changes has taken place during the year. During the year, the Company has not issued any Equity Shares, Sweat Equity Shares, Employee Stock Option and not called for Buy back of Shares during the financial year.

5. Deposits:

The Company has not accepted deposits falling within the ambit of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 during the year. There were no outstanding deposits at the end of the year.

6. Listings

Your Company is listed on BSE Ltd, Mumbai.

7. Significant or Material Orders Passed by Regulators/Courts

During the year under review, there were no significant or material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

8. Material Changes and Commitment Affecting Financial Position of the Company

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting financial position of the Company which has occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2022 and the date of this Directors Report.

9. Details of Subsidiary / Joint Venture / Associate Companies:

During the financial year 2021-22, the company neither acquired nor became the subsidiary. There are no associate companies or joint venture companies within the meaning of section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Also there has been no material change in the nature of the business of the subsidiaries.

10. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board to the best of its knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by it confirms that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the company, and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities

d) The Directors have prepared the Annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down Internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

11. THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

Not Applicable to the company

12. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

Not Applicable to the company

13. Board of Directors, Board Meetings and Key Managerial Personnel

A. Composition of the Board of Directors

As on 31st March 2022, the Board of Directors of the company comprises of a Managing Director who is a professional director of the company, One Executive Director and Three Independent Directors. The Company also has Two Women Directors which include One Independent Director.

B. RETIRING BY ROTATION

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Shri. Yakub Ashrafali (DIN- 02520292) liable to retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. The Board of Directors have recommended the re-appointment of Shri. Yakub Ashrafali (DIN- 02520292) retiring by rotation on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Subject to the approval of the Shareholder at the ensuing AGM the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration committee, recommend the induction of Shri. Yakub Ashrafali (DIN- 02520292) as whole Time Director as more fully set out in Item No. 2 of the Notice of the AGM.

C. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Smt. Aparna madhu was resigned as a Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 31.08.2021.

D. Declaration by independent directors

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

E. Committees of the Board of Directors

In compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and to have a focused attention on specific matters, the Board of Directors has constituted various committees herein under. These Committees are entrusted with such powers and functions as are detailed in their terms of reference.

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee 3. Shareholders Relationship Committee

Audit Committee

As on 31st March 2022, the Audit Committee of the Company comprises of the following members: Mrs. S. Kala - Chairman & Executive Director Shree Kalaivani - Member and Independent Director Shree Perumal Varadharaj - Member and Independent Director

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

As on 31st March 2022, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Shree Kalaivani as the chairperson of the committee and Shree Perumal Varadharaj and Mr. Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia as the Members of the committee.

Shareholders Relationship Committee

As on As on 31st March 2022 Shareholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mr. Perumal Varadharaj as the chairman of the committee and Shree Kalaivani and Mr. Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia as the Members of the committee.

14. BOARD MEETINGS and COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Board of Directors met 7 times during this financial year on 02nd April, 2021, 30th June, 2021, 13th August, 2021, 31st August, 2021, 06th September, 2021, 14th November, 2021 and on 14th February, 2022. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

The members of the Company met 1 time during this financial year on 30th September, 2021.

Name of the Directors Attendance at Board Meeting Attendance at last AGM (30th September 2021) S. Kala 7 1 Perumal Varadharaj 7 1 Shreekalaivani Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia 7 1 Silvus Benata 7 1 Y. Ashraf Ali 7 1

Audit Committee also met 7 times during this financial year on 02nd April, 2021, 30th June, 2021, 13th August, 2021, 31st August, 2021, 06th September, 2021, 14th November, 2021 and on 14th February, 2022.

Name of the Directors Attendance at Audit Committee S. Kala 7 Perumal Varadharaj 7 Shreekalaivani 7

Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 3 times on 30th June, 2021, 31st August, 2021 and on 14th February, 2022.

Name of the Directors Attendance at Nomination and Remuneration Committee Shreekalaivani 3 Perumal Varadharaj 3 Anthony Siluvai Raj Georgia Silvus Benata 3

The Shareholders Relationship Committee met on 14th February, 2022.

Independent Directors met once during this financial year on 14th February, 2022.

15. The amount to be proposed to carry to reserves :

The company has not transferred any amounts to the reserves during the year under review.

16. Remuneration Policy :

The Companys policy on Remuneration to Directors, Key Management Personnel and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting long term and short term performance objectives, appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

The Company considers qualifications positive attributes, area of expertise, number of directorship held in other companies and recommends suitable persons taking into account the Companys special needs.

The Company has arrived at a set of criteria for appointment and remuneration, taking into account, their qualifications, experience and seniority, suitability to the group and market situation.

17. Policy on directors appointment and remuneration:

The Companys current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the board and separate its functions of governance and management. As on March 31, 2022 the Board consists of 5 Directors, 3/5th of them being independent directors. It comprises the managing director and an executive director both being promoters and 3 independent directors. The board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters as required under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are formulated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is outlined in the Nomination Evaluation & Remuneration policy of the Company.

18. Board Evaluation :

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluationof the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, Stakeholders, Relationship. A structuredquestionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the directors, covering various aspects of the boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual directors including the Chairman of the board, who were evaluated on parameters such as participation and contribution bya director, commitment, including guidance provided to the senior management outside of board / committee meetings, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with various stakeholders, independence of behavior and judgment etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and Managing Director were carried out by the Independent Directors.

The board also reviewed the performance senior managerial personnel.

19. Related Party Transactions

All contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with its related parties during the financial year were in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. All such contracts or arrangements were on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business, and have been approved by the Audit Committee.

No material contracts or arrangements with related parties were entered into during the year under review.

Accordingly, no transactions are required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

20. Auditors

M/s John Moris & Associates Chartered Accountants, Chennai (Registration Number: 007220S) were appointed statutory auditors of the company for a period of five consecutive years commencing from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 30th December 2020 till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General meeting subject to the ratification of their appointment by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting every year. However, as per the amendment in Section 40 of the Companies Amendment Act 2017, the ratification of the appointment of statutory auditor at the Annual General Meeting every year is not required.

21. Internal Audit & Controls

The board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The company has appointed Mr. A.R. Murugavel, Cost Accountant, as member of Internal Audit Committee of the company, who is having adequate experience in the field of accounts and finance is performing the duties of internal auditors of the company.

22. Secretarial Audit Report

Your Board appointed Mr. Dusmanta Kumar Barick, Practising Company Secretary, of M/s. DKB & Associates to conduct secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The Report of M/s. DKB & Associates is provided in the Annexure A forming part of this Report, pursuant to Section 204 of the Act.

23. Reply to qualification in the Secretarial Audit Report as follows

1. the Company has not filed the e-form with the Registrar of Companies for resignation of Company Secretary.

Steps has been initiated to file the above e-form with MCA immediately.

2. The company has not updated the its website and mandatory information required to be updated as per provisions of the Act and SEBI LODR Regulations 2015

Due to technical error at the portal Server, some of the details were not able to view and the company is in the process of fixing the portal server problem.

3. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company were not signed as per provisions of Section 134 of the Act and the report of directors is as per sub-section (3) (4) and (5) thereof.

The Company will comply the same in future.

4. Company was not required to comply with the Corporate Governance requirement as per Regulation 15 (2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Self explanatory and need not provide any comment on the above mentioned point.

24. Disclosure of Information as required under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 (ACT) read with the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

a) Conservation of Energy:

As an ongoing process, the Company undertakes various measures to save energy and reduces its consumption.

b) Technology Absorption:

During the period, the company has not absorbed any technology for product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.

During the year, the company has not incurred any expenditure on research and Development.

(c) Oreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

During the financial year 2021-2022, the total foreign exchange outgo was NIL lakhs while the foreign exchange earned was NIL.

25. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls

The board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

26. Vigil Mechanism

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established.

27. Extract of Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2022 is available on the Companys website at www.wellnessnoni.net.

28. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

With the enactment of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014 read with various clarifications issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, every Company having net worth of Rs. 500 crores or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 crores or more or net profit of Rs. 5 crores or more during any financial year have to spend at least 2% of the average net profit of the Company made during the three immediately preceding financial years.

Accordingly the provisions of CSR activities under Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to your company.

29. Corporate Governance

Compliance with the provisions of under Regulation 27(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirement) Regulation 2015 shall not apply to your company as paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year as per circular of SEBI bearing number CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/7/2014 dated 15th September 2014.

30. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186

There were no transactions in the company falling under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

31. Remuneration ratio of the directors / Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) / employees The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, in respect of employees of the Company and Directors is furnished hereunder:

S.No. Name Designation Remuneration paid FY 2021-22 in lakhs Remuneration paid FY 2020-21 in lakhs Increase in remuneration from previous year in lakhs Ratio/Times per Median of employee remuneration 1. S. Kala Managing Director 12.70 12.70 Nil Nil 2. Y. Ashraf Ali Exec. Director 9.57 9.57 Nil Nil 3. Aparna Madhu Secretary 1.50 0.90 Nil Nil

32. Particulars of Employees :

The company has not paid any remuneration to the Independent directors.

33. Issue of employee stock options :

During the period under review, the company has not issued any shares und Employee Stock Options to their employees.

34. Details of recommendations of audit committee which were not accepted by the board along with reasons.

The Audit Committee generally makes certain recommendations to the Board of Directors of the Company during their meetings held to consider any financial results (Unaudited and Audited) and such other matters placed before the Audit Committee as per the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 from time to time. During the year, the Board of Directors has considered all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee and has accepted and carried out all the recommendations suggested by the Committee to its satisfaction. Hence there are no recommendations unaccepted by the Board of Directors of the Company during the year under review.

35. Prevention of insider trading

The company has framed a code of conduct for prevention of insider trading based on Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This code is applicable to all the Board members/ employees/officers/ designated persons of the company. The code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the Designated Persons while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The code of conduct for prevention of insider trading is disclosed in the website of the company.

36. Industrialrelations/material developments in human resources

Companys Human Resource function is aligned with the Companys overall growth vision and continuously works on areas such as recruitment and selection policies, disciplinary procedures, reward/ recognition policies, learning and development programmes as well as all-round employee development. The Company provides a safe and rewarding environment that attracts and retains a talented team and where employees are engaged in delivering exceptional results to the customers and investors. The Company acknowledges the indispensable role of all employees in driving continued success.

During the year cordial and healthy relations were maintained with all sections/levels of employees.

37. Statement on compliance to applicable secretarial standard

The company has complied with all the applicable secretarial standards as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India during the year 2021- 2022.

38. Human Resources :

Your Company treats its "human resources" as one of its most important assets. Your Company continuously invest in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

39. Obligation of Company under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 :

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9th December, 2013. Under the said Act every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy.

During the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.

40. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report :

No material changes occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates till the date of the report.

41. Risk management policy

Your Company endeavours to continually sharpen its Risk Management systems and processes in line with a rapidly changing business environment. Details on the Companys risk management framework, risk identification, risk evaluation, mitigation measures and monitoring mechanism forms part of the managements discussion and analysis section of this annual report.

42. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

During the year under review, there were no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts and no litigation was outstanding as on March 31, 2022, which would impact the goingconcern status and future operations of your Company.

The company has not obtained material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

43. Management Discussion and Analysis

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements Regulation (SEBI LODR) 2015, the Managements discussion and analysis is provided in Annexure B. in this Annual Report.

44. Acknowledgements

An acknowledgement to all with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results.