Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,519.15
|111.32
|2,90,755.44
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
789.8
|64.58
|27,721.98
|65.79
|0.82
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
269.7
|14.6
|21,084.46
|209.45
|2.52
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
623.95
|140.21
|13,782.12
|32.01
|0.24
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
78.01
|147.19
|11,701.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
