|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.67
6.87
3.56
0.78
yoy growth (%)
-17.45
92.7
357.06
116.19
Raw materials
-2.07
-3.31
-3.05
-0.6
As % of sales
36.54
48.17
85.65
77.39
Employee costs
-0.7
-0.69
-0.08
-0.07
As % of sales
12.44
10.05
2.49
9.73
Other costs
-2.64
-2.27
-0.11
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.52
33.02
3.23
9.77
Operating profit
0.25
0.6
0.3
0.02
OPM
4.48
8.74
8.61
3.1
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.25
0.56
0.3
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.15
-0.08
0
Tax rate
1.6
-27.16
-26.68
-33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
0.41
0.22
0.01
Exceptional items
-1.27
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.01
0.41
0.22
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-344.93
86.4
1,596.19
64.75
NPM
-17.84
6.01
6.21
1.67
