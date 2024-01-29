iifl-logo
Wellness Noni Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7
(-4.89%)
Jan 29, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.67

6.87

3.56

0.78

yoy growth (%)

-17.45

92.7

357.06

116.19

Raw materials

-2.07

-3.31

-3.05

-0.6

As % of sales

36.54

48.17

85.65

77.39

Employee costs

-0.7

-0.69

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales

12.44

10.05

2.49

9.73

Other costs

-2.64

-2.27

-0.11

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.52

33.02

3.23

9.77

Operating profit

0.25

0.6

0.3

0.02

OPM

4.48

8.74

8.61

3.1

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.25

0.56

0.3

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.15

-0.08

0

Tax rate

1.6

-27.16

-26.68

-33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

0.41

0.22

0.01

Exceptional items

-1.27

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.01

0.41

0.22

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-344.93

86.4

1,596.19

64.75

NPM

-17.84

6.01

6.21

1.67

