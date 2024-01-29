Wellness Noni Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.28
0.34
1.35
0.94
Net Worth
0.92
3.54
4.55
4.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.92
3.54
4.55
4.14
Fixed Assets
0.06
1.67
2.94
2.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
0.36
1.11
0.75
0.47
Inventories
0
0.2
0.19
0.17
Inventory Days
12.85
10.08
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0.68
1.23
0.86
Debtor Days
43.71
65.27
Other Current Assets
0.53
1.54
0.76
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.98
-1.13
-0.27
Creditor Days
63
59.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.33
-0.3
-0.4
Cash
0.1
0.36
0.49
0.32
Total Assets
0.91
3.53
4.56
4.14
