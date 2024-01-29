iifl-logo
Wellness Noni Ltd Balance Sheet

7
(-4.89%)
Jan 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.28

0.34

1.35

0.94

Net Worth

0.92

3.54

4.55

4.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.92

3.54

4.55

4.14

Fixed Assets

0.06

1.67

2.94

2.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

0.36

1.11

0.75

0.47

Inventories

0

0.2

0.19

0.17

Inventory Days

12.85

10.08

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0.68

1.23

0.86

Debtor Days

43.71

65.27

Other Current Assets

0.53

1.54

0.76

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.98

-1.13

-0.27

Creditor Days

63

59.96

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.33

-0.3

-0.4

Cash

0.1

0.36

0.49

0.32

Total Assets

0.91

3.53

4.56

4.14

