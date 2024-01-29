Wellness Noni Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
0.56
0.3
0.01
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.15
-0.08
0
Working capital
0.25
0.9
0.23
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
1.27
0.44
0.02
Capital expenditure
0.04
0.12
-0.08
-1.27
Free cash flow
0.5
1.39
0.35
-1.24
Equity raised
2.7
1.31
0.3
0.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.21
2.71
0.66
-0.96
