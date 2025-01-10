To

The Members of

Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended 31 March 2024 and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Undertaking given to a bank against liabilities of MEP Cotton Limited As represented to us by the management, there is no change in status of undertaking given to the said bank, the same has been continued to be disclosed in books as contingent liability. The Company has given an undertaking to Punjab National Bank for repayment of liabilities of MEP Cotton Limited of Rs. 1,070.24 Lakhs. The Company has not provided updated status of guarantee to the bank. (Refer Note 20 to the financial statements) 2 Measurement of investments in accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" Principal audit procedures: • Obtained an understanding of Companys business model assessed in accordance with Ind AS 109. On initial recognition, investments are recognized at fair value, in case of investments which are recognised at fair value through profit and loss (FVTPL), its transaction cost is recognised in the statement of profit and loss. In other cases, the transaction costs are attributed to the acquisition value of the investments. The Companys investments are subsequently classified into following categories based on the objective of its business model to manage the cash flows and options available in the standard: • Evaluated the Companys assessment of business model. • Investments in Debt/ Bonds instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) • Obtained an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgments applied by the management. • Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income FVTOCI. • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. The Company has assessed the following two business models: • Ensured that the Company has used valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. • Held to collect contractual cash flows • Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. • Realising cash flows through the sale of investments Since valuation of investments at fair value involves critical assumptions, significant risk in valuation and complexity in assessment of business model, the valuation of investments as per Ind AS 109 is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements. (Refer note 4, 23, 24 and 25 to the financial statements)

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report namely Directors Report, Annexures to Board Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility Statement, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board Report including Annexures to the Board Report, Management Discussion Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, etc., if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charge with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements.

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually

or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) The Company has not paid / provided any managerial remuneration to its directors for the year ended 31 March 2024, as such compliance with provision of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act is not required.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Second Amendment Rules, 2021, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as mentioned in note 26 (e)

(i) to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as mentioned in note 26 (e)

(ii) , no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

i. The Company does not have any property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a) to 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Company has not done any trading activity during the year and it has no physical inventory at any time during

the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order relating to physical verification of inventory are not applicable to the Company during the year.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year and accordingly the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company during the year.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any secured loans or secured or unsecured advances in the nature of loans, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in equity shares, debt securities, mutual funds and InvIT fund for which the requisite information is given below. Further, the Company has not made investments in or granted any secured or unsecured loans to firms and limited liability partnerships during the year.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has not provided any secured or unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any party during the year. The Company does not hold any investment is any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c) and 3(iii)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made by the Company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or loans or any advances in the nature of loan during the year.

c) During the year, no loan or advance has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, and other material statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to information and explanations given to us, no unrecorded transactions have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings on long-term or short-term basis from banks, financial institutions, government, debenture holders or any entity or person and hence reporting on clauses 3(ix) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of internal audit system:

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934:

(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Corporation.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) which is a non-deposit taking not Systemically Important Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is not required to registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as per the provisions of Master Direction - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and during the year it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC which is not required to registered with RBI.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has more than one CIC as part of the Group. The Group has 2 CIC which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India. (Refer Note 28 to the financial statements).

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to spent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as it does not fulfil the conditions given under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.