Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd Share Price

912.95
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open932.2
  • Day's High939.95
  • 52 Wk High1,124
  • Prev. Close924.8
  • Day's Low911
  • 52 Wk Low 611.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E92.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,263.94
  • EPS9.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)333.23
  • Div. Yield0
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

932.2

Prev. Close

924.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

939.95

Day's Low

911

52 Week's High

1,124

52 Week's Low

611.1

Book Value

1,263.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

333.23

P/E

92.25

EPS

9.92

Divi. Yield

0

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 25.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.65

3.65

3.65

3.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

454.05

187.72

140.83

134.21

Net Worth

457.7

191.37

144.48

137.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.08

-1.07

0.17

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

R K Jain

Director

L T Hotwani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Atul Desai

Independent Director

Mala Todarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amol Nandedkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd

Summary

Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd was originally incorporated on October 7, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Welspun Investments Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2008, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Welspun Investments Ltd and finally the Company name changed to Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd on March 31, 2010.The Company is engaged in business of Investment and dealing in shares and securities and trading of textile products and commodities. The Company holds equity shares mainly in Welspun Group companies which are engaged in the business of SAW Pipes & Steel Plates, Infra and Steel. The trading segment relies on the economic scenario and the demand of the respective products while on the other hand the investment segment relies on the economic developments and the performance of the investee company - its profits, dividend and stock prices. The Companys revenue majorly depends on the movements in the stock market prices of the investee companiesAs per the Scheme of Arrangement between Welspun India Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd and the Company, the Investment and Treasury Division of Welspun India Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company effective from April 1, 2009.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from September 20, 2010.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aethelred Multiventures Private
Company FAQs

What is the Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹912.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is ₹333.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is 92.25 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is ₹611.1 and ₹1124 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd?

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.39%, 3 Years at 50.01%, 1 Year at 39.49%, 6 Month at 16.81%, 3 Month at -7.32% and 1 Month at 3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.58 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 25.28 %

