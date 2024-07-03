Summary

Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd was originally incorporated on October 7, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Welspun Investments Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2008, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Welspun Investments Ltd and finally the Company name changed to Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd on March 31, 2010.The Company is engaged in business of Investment and dealing in shares and securities and trading of textile products and commodities. The Company holds equity shares mainly in Welspun Group companies which are engaged in the business of SAW Pipes & Steel Plates, Infra and Steel. The trading segment relies on the economic scenario and the demand of the respective products while on the other hand the investment segment relies on the economic developments and the performance of the investee company - its profits, dividend and stock prices. The Companys revenue majorly depends on the movements in the stock market prices of the investee companiesAs per the Scheme of Arrangement between Welspun India Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd and the Company, the Investment and Treasury Division of Welspun India Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company effective from April 1, 2009.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from September 20, 2010.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aethelred Multiventures Private

