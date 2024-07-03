Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹932.2
Prev. Close₹924.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹939.95
Day's Low₹911
52 Week's High₹1,124
52 Week's Low₹611.1
Book Value₹1,263.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)333.23
P/E92.25
EPS9.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.65
3.65
3.65
3.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.05
187.72
140.83
134.21
Net Worth
457.7
191.37
144.48
137.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.08
-1.07
0.17
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
R K Jain
Director
L T Hotwani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Atul Desai
Independent Director
Mala Todarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amol Nandedkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd
Summary
Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd was originally incorporated on October 7, 2008 as a private limited company with the name Welspun Investments Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2008, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Welspun Investments Ltd and finally the Company name changed to Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd on March 31, 2010.The Company is engaged in business of Investment and dealing in shares and securities and trading of textile products and commodities. The Company holds equity shares mainly in Welspun Group companies which are engaged in the business of SAW Pipes & Steel Plates, Infra and Steel. The trading segment relies on the economic scenario and the demand of the respective products while on the other hand the investment segment relies on the economic developments and the performance of the investee company - its profits, dividend and stock prices. The Companys revenue majorly depends on the movements in the stock market prices of the investee companiesAs per the Scheme of Arrangement between Welspun India Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd and the Company, the Investment and Treasury Division of Welspun India Ltd was demerged and transferred to the Company effective from April 1, 2009.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from September 20, 2010.In 2018-19, the Scheme of Amalgamation of Aethelred Multiventures Private
The Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹912.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is ₹333.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is 92.25 and 0.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd is ₹611.1 and ₹1124 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.39%, 3 Years at 50.01%, 1 Year at 39.49%, 6 Month at 16.81%, 3 Month at -7.32% and 1 Month at 3.75%.
