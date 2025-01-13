Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.65
3.65
3.65
3.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.05
187.72
140.83
134.21
Net Worth
457.7
191.37
144.48
137.86
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.62
3.78
0.74
0.72
Total Liabilities
493.32
195.15
145.22
138.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
493.11
194.62
144.83
137.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.43
Networking Capital
0.1
0.13
0.22
0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.15
0.24
0.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
0.11
0.4
0.17
0.11
Total Assets
493.33
195.15
145.22
138.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.