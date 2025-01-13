iifl-logo-icon 1
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.65

3.65

3.65

3.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

454.05

187.72

140.83

134.21

Net Worth

457.7

191.37

144.48

137.86

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

35.62

3.78

0.74

0.72

Total Liabilities

493.32

195.15

145.22

138.58

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

493.11

194.62

144.83

137.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.43

Networking Capital

0.1

0.13

0.22

0.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.15

0.24

0.21

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Cash

0.11

0.4

0.17

0.11

Total Assets

493.33

195.15

145.22

138.58

