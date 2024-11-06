Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results WELSPUN INVESTMENTS AND COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 06, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders, as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 is closed from Tuesday, October 01, 2024 to Friday, November 08, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Please find attached herewith the following : 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities 3. Statement of Cash Flow The meeting concluded at 1.20 PM The Trading Window shall reopen on November 09, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

WELSPUN INVESTMENTS AND COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday July 01 2024 to Friday August 09 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the same on record. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results for the QE June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

WELSPUN INVESTMENTS AND COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 15 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Take further notice that with reference to the above meeting of the Board of Directors the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Insiders as defined under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 is closed from Monday April 01 2024 to Friday May 17 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board, in its meeting today, i.e., May 15, 2024 has considered and approved, among others, the following: 1. Audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and notes thereon, Directors Report and its Annexures; 2. Appointment of M/s SPZ and Associates as Secretarial Auditor; 3. Appointment of M/s Sureka Associates as Internal Auditor; We request you to take the above on record and that the same be treated as compliance under the applicable regulation(s) under the SEBI Listing Regulations. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024