White Hall Commercial Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.73
-1.5
-1.07
-0.94
Net Worth
-1.48
-1.25
-0.82
-0.69
Minority Interest
Debt
1
1
1.33
1.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.48
-0.25
0.51
0.53
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
1
1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0.38
0.35
0.28
Networking Capital
-0.89
-0.81
-0.85
-0.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.07
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.95
-0.87
-0.84
-0.76
Cash
0.05
0.17
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.49
-0.26
0.51
0.53
