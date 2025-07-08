iifl-logo
White Hall Commercial Company Ltd Share Price Live

0.02
(0%)
Mar 23, 2023|09:44:08 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.02
  • Day's High0.02
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low0.02
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-66.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.02

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.02

Day's Low

0.02

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-66.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.23%

Non-Promoter- 41.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.73

-1.5

-1.07

-0.94

Net Worth

-1.48

-1.25

-0.82

-0.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.19

0

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT White Hall Commercial Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rohit P Shah

Non Executive Director

Rashmi Desai

Independent Director

Suresh Argade

Independent Director

Nilesh Savant

Registered Office

502 5th Fl Sterling Heritage,

388 Sankara Mattam Rd Matunga,

Maharashtra - 400019

Tel: 91-22-2202 0876

Website: http://www.whitehall.co.in

Email: whitehall@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd was incorporated on 19th March, 1985. The Company is engaged in Finance & Investment activities.
Reports by White Hall Commercial Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the White Hall Commercial Company Ltd share price today?

The White Hall Commercial Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd is ₹0.00 Cr. as of 23 Mar ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 23 Mar ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a White Hall Commercial Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Mar ‘23

What is the CAGR of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd?

White Hall Commercial Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of White Hall Commercial Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

