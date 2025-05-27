|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2025
|16 May 2025
|White Hall Commercial Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Please find attached audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2025
|21 Jan 2025
|WHITE HALL COMMERCIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the company for Quarter Ended 31st December 2024. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 31st January 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 were received, considered and approved; and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 was reviewed and taken on record Please find enclosed un-Audited Financial results of the company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Please find attached Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30th September,2024 With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday,7th November,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 were received, considered and approved; and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 was reviewed and taken on record. 2. Resignation of Mrs. Shruti Santosh Kulkarni from post of Company Secretary & CFO was considered and approved. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 29th August,2024 have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. The re-appointment of Mr. Suresh T. Argade (DIN: 07945594) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company; 2. The notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024;
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|WHITE HALL COMMERCIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer Mr. Pratik M. Shah Company Secretary for the purpose of voting in Annual General Meeting. 3. To consider appointment of internal auditor Mr. Sagar R. Pujari for the F.Y.2024-2025. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday,12th August,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.