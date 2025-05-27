Board Meeting 27 May 2025 16 May 2025

White Hall Commercial Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Please find attached audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2025 21 Jan 2025

WHITE HALL COMMERCIAL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the company for Quarter Ended 31st December 2024. With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 31st January 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 were received, considered and approved; and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 was reviewed and taken on record Please find enclosed un-Audited Financial results of the company for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Please find attached Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30th September,2024 With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday,7th November,2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 were received, considered and approved; and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 was reviewed and taken on record. 2. Resignation of Mrs. Shruti Santosh Kulkarni from post of Company Secretary & CFO was considered and approved. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Schedule III-Part A) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we would like to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 29th August,2024 have inter-alia considered and approved: 1. The re-appointment of Mr. Suresh T. Argade (DIN: 07945594) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company; 2. The notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024;

