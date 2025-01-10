TO THE MEMBERS OF

WHITE ORGANIC RETAIL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of White Organic Retail Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a Summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

- We would like to draw attention that the company has not paid the undisputed income tax pertaining to financial year 2021-22 (assessment year 2022-23) of Rs. 2,88,14,988/- (including interest levied under section 234 A/B/C of the Income Tax Act). The said income tax dues outstanding of Rs. 2,88,14,988/- includes interest calculated up to 30th April, 2023. Due to nonpayment of income tax the Income Tax Return for financial year 2021-22 (A.Y. 2022-23) has also not been filed which can lead to further penalties levied by the income tax department. The management has made the provision for the above amount (including interest) in the financials. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

- We would like to draw attention that the company had purchased certain goods from one party amounting to Rs. 53,47,53,530/- in the previous financial year i.e. 2021-22 which was directly supplied by the vendor to the customer place of business. However as per explanation provided to us, due to some quality difference the goods were not accepted by the customer. Later after due discussion with the customer the goods has been accepted. The company has booked the purchase invoice of the said goods pertaining to financial year 2021-22 in current financial year and consequent sales has also been booked in current financial year. Since the goods pertains to financial year 2021-22 the same should be accounted as prior period item in current financial year.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. We exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

FOR GUPTA RAJ & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM NO. 001687N Sd/- PLACE: MUMBAI CA NIKUL JALAN DATED: 03-05-2023 PARTNER UDIN: 23112353BGTLQZ6339 MEMBERSHIP NO. 0112353

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) In Respect of companys property plant and equipment and intangible assets:

A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. However, no written report is available.

(c) According to the information and explanations received by us, none of the immovable properties as on the reporting date are held in the name of the Company. Therefore, the requirement on reporting under this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence this sub-clause is not applicable to the Company (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by management at the year end. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified, the Company hasnot been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii) (b) is not applicable.

(iii) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans to companies are as follows. However the company has not provided any guarantee, or provided security to any entity including subsidiary.

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) (A) The aggregate amount of loan provided during the year To Subsidiary - The balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans To Subsidiary 0.46 (B) The aggregate amount of loan provided during the year To Others 4700.53 The balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans To Others 2629.05

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been been stipulated however the repayment interest are regular as per the mutual agreement between the parties.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, there are no amounts of loan granted to such party which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, no loans or advances in the nature of loan are granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us, during the year company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) The aggregate amount of loan provided during the year 4700.53 The balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans 2629.05 Percentage of Loans to Total Loans 100%

(iv) As per the information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the class of industry in which the Company falls, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section

(1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, GST, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above dues were in arrears, as at 31 March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except below.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period Income Tax Act TDS 2,65,476/- 2019-20 Income Tax Act Income Tax (including interest upto 30th April 2023) 2,88,14,988/- 2021-22 Profession Tax Act (Maharashtra) PTEC/PTRC 6,200/- 2019-20

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax or goods andservice tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix)

(a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management,the Company has not taken any loans during the year from any Bank or financial institution. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared willful defaulter byany bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined byus, the Company has not applied for any term loans. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any short-term funds from Bank or financial institution. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us,the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined byus, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise money by way of initialpublic offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence the question of whether money raised were applied for the purposes for which those are raised does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the question of whether the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi)

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordancewith the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management. No form u/s 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed with the Central Government and no whistle blower complaints has been received by the company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, wereport that no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the Company. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) As per the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. (xiv)

(a) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us,Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a)Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934)

(b)Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c)Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Companyis not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the questions of fulfilling criteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d)Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are noCore Investment Companies (CICs) in the Group (basis definition of "Companies in the Group" as per Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) as at the end of the reporting period.

(xvii) The Company has incurred Cash losses of Rs. 372.69 Lakhs (Net Profit before Tax) in current year. For more details kindly refer to Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss Account for the year ended March 31st, 2023. The Company had not incurred cash losses in immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is notapplicable. (xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report of the Companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the Company doesnt satisfy any of the criteria prescribed under Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the immediately preceding financial year, thus there was no requirement for the Company to spend any amount on CSR activities during the year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

FOR GUPTA RAJ & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM NO. 001687N Sd/- PLACE: MUMBAI CA NIKUL JALAN DATED: 03-05-2023 PARTNER UDIN: 23112353BGTLQZ6339 MEMBERSHIP NO. 0112353

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report.

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WHITE ORGANIC RETAIL Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.