SectorRetail
Open₹4.1
Prev. Close₹4.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.92
Day's High₹4.1
Day's Low₹3.82
52 Week's High₹9.09
52 Week's Low₹3.27
Book Value₹3.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.72
10.91
10.91
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.69
32.29
25.6
30.81
Net Worth
39.41
43.2
36.51
36.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
60.78
68.89
160.36
82.92
yoy growth (%)
-11.77
-57.03
93.37
5,714.52
Raw materials
-60.61
-69.43
-156.89
-79.21
As % of sales
99.71
100.77
97.84
95.51
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.24
-0.05
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.32
0.23
2.54
4.37
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.06
-0.74
-1.34
Working capital
-3.45
19.85
4.8
5.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.77
-57.03
93.37
5,714.52
Op profit growth
-48.29
-209.07
-52.04
-1,366.09
EBIT growth
39.74
-90.83
-41.8
406.2
Net profit growth
42.8
-90.48
-40.68
415.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.1
5.81
1.42
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Tejas Chheda
Non Executive Director
Abhay Kumar Sethia
Non Executive Director
Sneha Zabak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
POOJA GANDHI
Managing Director
Syamdas Sivadas
Reports by White Organic Retail Ltd
Summary
White Organic Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sapna Infraventure Private Limited at Mumbai on December 19, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to White Organic Retail Private Limited on September 28, 2016. and upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was subsequently changed to White Organic Retail Limited on April 4, 2018.White Organic Retail Ltd (WORL), is an integrated Organic Foods player offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. The Company has built a robust value chain right from contract / leased farming to supply chain management to direct consumers. It is into trading Agriculture produce like Cereals, Pulses, Grains, Fruits, and Vegetables etc. The Company is promoted by Suumaya Retail Limited, which in turn a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Suumaya Industries Limited.Apart from this, the Company is into the operations of trading in Agricultural products including Organic and other Products and started Distribution and Retailing of those Products in October 2016.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 24,54,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 15.46 Crores in May, 2019. White Organic Snacks Limited incorporated on 16th March 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in year 2020-21. In 2022-23, Suumaya Retail Limited sold 19.56% stake in the Company and it ceased to be the holding Company of the Company.The Company is currently cultivating
Read More
The White Organic Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of White Organic Retail Ltd is ₹12.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of White Organic Retail Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a White Organic Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of White Organic Retail Ltd is ₹3.27 and ₹9.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
White Organic Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.81%, 3 Years at -64.79%, 1 Year at -46.11%, 6 Month at -25.56%, 3 Month at 2.29% and 1 Month at -17.79%.
