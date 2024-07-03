iifl-logo-icon 1
White Organic Retail Ltd Share Price

3.82
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:40:00 PM

  • Open4.1
  • Day's High4.1
  • 52 Wk High9.09
  • Prev. Close4.02
  • Day's Low3.82
  • 52 Wk Low 3.27
  • Turnover (lac)3.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.5
  • Div. Yield0
White Organic Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

4.1

Prev. Close

4.02

Turnover(Lac.)

3.92

Day's High

4.1

Day's Low

3.82

52 Week's High

9.09

52 Week's Low

3.27

Book Value

3.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

White Organic Retail Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

White Organic Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

White Organic Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.44%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.10%

Non-Institutions: 63.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

White Organic Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

32.72

10.91

10.91

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.69

32.29

25.6

30.81

Net Worth

39.41

43.2

36.51

36.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

60.78

68.89

160.36

82.92

yoy growth (%)

-11.77

-57.03

93.37

5,714.52

Raw materials

-60.61

-69.43

-156.89

-79.21

As % of sales

99.71

100.77

97.84

95.51

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.24

-0.05

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.32

0.23

2.54

4.37

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.06

-0.74

-1.34

Working capital

-3.45

19.85

4.8

5.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.77

-57.03

93.37

5,714.52

Op profit growth

-48.29

-209.07

-52.04

-1,366.09

EBIT growth

39.74

-90.83

-41.8

406.2

Net profit growth

42.8

-90.48

-40.68

415.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.1

5.81

1.42

1.24

White Organic Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT White Organic Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Tejas Chheda

Non Executive Director

Abhay Kumar Sethia

Non Executive Director

Sneha Zabak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

POOJA GANDHI

Managing Director

Syamdas Sivadas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by White Organic Retail Ltd

Summary

White Organic Retail Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Sapna Infraventure Private Limited at Mumbai on December 19, 2011. The name of the Company was changed to White Organic Retail Private Limited on September 28, 2016. and upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name was subsequently changed to White Organic Retail Limited on April 4, 2018.White Organic Retail Ltd (WORL), is an integrated Organic Foods player offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. The Company has built a robust value chain right from contract / leased farming to supply chain management to direct consumers. It is into trading Agriculture produce like Cereals, Pulses, Grains, Fruits, and Vegetables etc. The Company is promoted by Suumaya Retail Limited, which in turn a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Suumaya Industries Limited.Apart from this, the Company is into the operations of trading in Agricultural products including Organic and other Products and started Distribution and Retailing of those Products in October 2016.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 24,54,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 15.46 Crores in May, 2019. White Organic Snacks Limited incorporated on 16th March 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in year 2020-21. In 2022-23, Suumaya Retail Limited sold 19.56% stake in the Company and it ceased to be the holding Company of the Company.The Company is currently cultivating
Company FAQs

What is the White Organic Retail Ltd share price today?

The White Organic Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of White Organic Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of White Organic Retail Ltd is ₹12.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of White Organic Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of White Organic Retail Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of White Organic Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a White Organic Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of White Organic Retail Ltd is ₹3.27 and ₹9.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of White Organic Retail Ltd?

White Organic Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.81%, 3 Years at -64.79%, 1 Year at -46.11%, 6 Month at -25.56%, 3 Month at 2.29% and 1 Month at -17.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of White Organic Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of White Organic Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.45 %
Institutions - 1.10 %
Public - 63.45 %

