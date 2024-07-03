iifl-logo-icon 1
White Organic Retail Ltd Annually Results

3.97
(4.75%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

269.91

75.74

60.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.1

5.81

1.42

1.24

Total Income

7.1

275.72

77.17

62.02

Total Expenditure

28.86

278.52

67.94

61.68

PBIDT

-21.76

-2.8

9.23

0.34

Interest

0

0.39

0

0

PBDT

-21.76

-3.19

9.23

0.34

Depreciation

5.57

0.53

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

2.53

0.08

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-27.25

-3.79

6.68

0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-27.25

-3.79

6.68

0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

6.21

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-33.46

-3.79

6.68

0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.33

-1.16

6.12

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.72

32.72

10.91

10.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-1.03

12.18

0.55

PBDTM(%)

0

-1.18

12.18

0.55

PATM(%)

0

-1.4

8.81

0.39

White Organic Re: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

