White Organic Retail Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
269.91
75.74
60.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.1
5.81
1.42
1.24
Total Income
7.1
275.72
77.17
62.02
Total Expenditure
28.86
278.52
67.94
61.68
PBIDT
-21.76
-2.8
9.23
0.34
Interest
0
0.39
0
0
PBDT
-21.76
-3.19
9.23
0.34
Depreciation
5.57
0.53
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
2.53
0.08
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-27.25
-3.79
6.68
0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-27.25
-3.79
6.68
0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
6.21
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-33.46
-3.79
6.68
0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.33
-1.16
6.12
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.72
32.72
10.91
10.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-1.03
12.18
0.55
PBDTM(%)
0
-1.18
12.18
0.55
PATM(%)
0
-1.4
8.81
0.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.