White Organic Retail Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
36.9
233.01
64.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
36.9
233.01
64.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.54
0.56
5.57
0.24
0.32
Total Income
6.54
0.56
42.47
233.24
64.79
Total Expenditure
0.47
28.39
48.7
229.82
56.66
PBIDT
6.07
-27.83
-6.22
3.42
8.13
Interest
0
0
0.39
0
0
PBDT
6.07
-27.83
-6.62
3.42
8.13
Depreciation
4.56
1.01
0.53
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.61
0.61
2.25
Deferred Tax
-0.15
0.08
0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.66
-28.91
-6.59
2.8
5.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.66
-28.91
-6.59
2.8
5.86
Extra-ordinary Items
6.21
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.55
-28.91
-6.59
2.8
5.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.51
-8.84
0
0.86
5.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.72
32.72
32.72
10.91
10.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-16.85
1.46
12.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
-17.85
1.2
9.08
