White Organic Retail Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.84
(4.92%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

0

0

36.9

233.01

64.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

36.9

233.01

64.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.54

0.56

5.57

0.24

0.32

Total Income

6.54

0.56

42.47

233.24

64.79

Total Expenditure

0.47

28.39

48.7

229.82

56.66

PBIDT

6.07

-27.83

-6.22

3.42

8.13

Interest

0

0

0.39

0

0

PBDT

6.07

-27.83

-6.62

3.42

8.13

Depreciation

4.56

1.01

0.53

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.61

0.61

2.25

Deferred Tax

-0.15

0.08

0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.66

-28.91

-6.59

2.8

5.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.66

-28.91

-6.59

2.8

5.86

Extra-ordinary Items

6.21

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.55

-28.91

-6.59

2.8

5.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.51

-8.84

0

0.86

5.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.72

32.72

32.72

10.91

10.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

-16.85

1.46

12.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

-17.85

1.2

9.08

