White Organic Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
32.72
10.91
10.91
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.69
32.29
25.6
30.81
Net Worth
39.41
43.2
36.51
36.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0
6.88
6.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
39.49
43.21
43.39
43.1
Fixed Assets
5.57
0.1
0.11
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
11.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33.74
40.76
42.36
31.39
Inventories
0.15
0
0
4.1
Inventory Days
0
21.72
Sundry Debtors
261.49
14.23
17.19
25.62
Debtor Days
103.22
135.72
Other Current Assets
26.69
31.41
37.8
27.53
Sundry Creditors
-251.54
-2.1
-11.77
-25.07
Creditor Days
70.67
132.81
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-2.78
-0.86
-0.79
Cash
0.17
2.34
0.93
0.48
Total Assets
39.49
43.21
43.4
43.09
