iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

White Organic Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

3.79
(-2.82%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

32.72

10.91

10.91

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.69

32.29

25.6

30.81

Net Worth

39.41

43.2

36.51

36.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0

6.88

6.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

39.49

43.21

43.39

43.1

Fixed Assets

5.57

0.1

0.11

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

11.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

33.74

40.76

42.36

31.39

Inventories

0.15

0

0

4.1

Inventory Days

0

21.72

Sundry Debtors

261.49

14.23

17.19

25.62

Debtor Days

103.22

135.72

Other Current Assets

26.69

31.41

37.8

27.53

Sundry Creditors

-251.54

-2.1

-11.77

-25.07

Creditor Days

70.67

132.81

Other Current Liabilities

-3.05

-2.78

-0.86

-0.79

Cash

0.17

2.34

0.93

0.48

Total Assets

39.49

43.21

43.4

43.09

White Organic Re : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR White Organic Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.