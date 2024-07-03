White Organic Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0
283.59
43.31
24.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
283.59
43.31
24.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.43
1.66
1.25
Total Income
0.77
284.01
44.96
25.74
Total Expenditure
28.45
278.28
41.21
24.33
PBIDT
-27.67
5.73
3.76
1.41
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-27.67
5.73
3.76
1.41
Depreciation
1.59
0.01
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.5
0.95
0.35
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.12
4.22
2.81
1.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.12
4.22
2.81
1.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.12
4.22
2.81
1.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.9
1.29
2.58
0.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.72
32.72
10.91
10.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
2.02
8.68
5.75
PBDTM(%)
0
2.02
8.68
5.75
PATM(%)
0
1.48
6.48
4.28
