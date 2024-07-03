iifl-logo-icon 1
White Organic Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0

283.59

43.31

24.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

283.59

43.31

24.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.43

1.66

1.25

Total Income

0.77

284.01

44.96

25.74

Total Expenditure

28.45

278.28

41.21

24.33

PBIDT

-27.67

5.73

3.76

1.41

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-27.67

5.73

3.76

1.41

Depreciation

1.59

0.01

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.5

0.95

0.35

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.12

4.22

2.81

1.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.12

4.22

2.81

1.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.12

4.22

2.81

1.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.9

1.29

2.58

0.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.72

32.72

10.91

10.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

2.02

8.68

5.75

PBDTM(%)

0

2.02

8.68

5.75

PATM(%)

0

1.48

6.48

4.28

